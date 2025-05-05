Dallas publisher Deep Vellum loses $20,000 grant from National Endowment for the Arts

Editor's note: This story is part of an ongoing series for Arts Access examining the health and well-being of our North Texas arts economy.

Dallas’ iconic independent nonprofit publishing company and bookstore Deep Vellum has lost $20,000 in funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Founder Will Evans shared on Facebook an email he received Friday night informing him the open grant supporting his publishing efforts for this year has been terminated.

The email stated, “The NEA is updating its grantmaking policy priorities to focus funding on projects that reflect the nation's rich artistic heritage and creativity as prioritized by the President.”

“What this kind of means for us right now is confusion and chaos,” Evans said in a phone interview.

The email stated Deep Vellum’s funding termination is effective May 31, 2025, and went on to list examples of where their funding is being allocated to further the administration's agenda.

“The NEA will now prioritize projects that elevate the Nation’s HBCUs and Hispanic Serving Institutions, celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence, foster AI competency, empower houses of worship to serve communities, assist with disaster recovery, foster skilled trade jobs, make America healthy again, support the military and veterans, support Tribal communities, make the District of Columbia safe and beautiful, and support the economic development of Asian American communities. Funding is being allocated in a new direction in furtherance of the Administration’s agenda” the email said.

The NEA email states Deep Vellum can appeal the decision within seven days of receiving the notification if the organization believes their project meets one of the new funding priorities. Evans said he does not plan to appeal.

In February 2024, Deep Vellum applied for the $20,000 grant to support publishing four international authors. These projects include a book of Zapotec poetry published in English, Spanish and Zapotec, books by a New Zealand poet making her U.S. debut, a thousand-page German novel making its English debut and a contemporary Chinese poet being published in Chinese and English, also an English debut. Evans received notice of grant approval on Jan. 22 and requested payment on Jan. 29.

Shaban Athuman / The Dallas Morning News A stack of books sit on the shelf at Deep Vellum Books in Dallas on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Deep Vellum has acquired the backlist of two separate independent publishing house-- Phoneme Media of Los Angeles and A Strange Object of Austin, Tex.--and is expanding into publishing works originally written in English, especially by Texas authors. (Shaban Athuman/Staff Photographer)

However, the NEA email said this project does not align with their stated priorities because the purpose of the project Deep Vellum proposed is: “to support artist fees and printing costs of the publication of books of poetry and prose, including work in translation.”

The NEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Evans said this termination is no surprise with the language being used by the current administration, but the sudden shift leaves him confused about the future.

Deep Vellum has been serving Dallas since 2013 by supporting independent authors both locally and globally. The nonprofit has used NEA funding in the past to support titles like Welcome to Midland, the debut poetry book by Dallas poet Logen Cure, and Country of Origin written by Dalia Azim, the director of the Texas Book Festival.

“We've really tried to build a publishing house that is built on core values that are American values and things that can bring us all together in dialog,” Evans said.

Evans said he has made multiple attempts to reach the NEA, but said they are not returning his calls. After contacting the Community of Literacy Magazines and Presses, Evans learned that the NEA’s literary arts staff is expected to be let go at the end of the month, according to an email sent by four staff members.

“We are processing a lot of complex emotions in this moment, as we imagine you are too in light of recent agency developments, but know that we remain unwavering in our overall support of all of you and the critical work you do,” the email from the NEA said.

The email was signed by Literary Arts Director Amy Stolls, Literary Arts Specialist

Katy Day-Yapa, Literary Arts Specialist Jessica Flynn, Literary Arts Specialist and Literary Arts and Arts Education Coordinator Mohamed Sheriff. Their last day will be May 30, according to the email.

Deep Vellum submitted an application for 2026 funding in February to continue their mission of publishing more international authors. Later that month, the NEA released new guidelines for grant applications . One major change is the federal agency will not fund projects that include diversity, equity and inclusion programs, to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

“With the administration's attacks on certain wording, including anything related to diversity, equity and inclusion,” Evans said. “They're taking this attack to the arts and making sure that nothing that is using any of that language is supported.”

Evans noted that the new guidelines were not implemented when he originally applied for 2026 grant funding. Now, he is unsure whether any literary organization will receive grants or if there will be an opportunity to revise applications.

Despite the news, Evans said community support has surged.

“We had a large number of individual contributions come in. After sharing this work online because it reminds everyone that this is really vital work and that it's under attack,” Evans said.

Deep Vellum still plans to publish the projects they are currently working on while seeking additional support streams.

“It really can help bring communities together and give voice and empower individuals, entire cultures and that's what it's all about,” Evans said.

