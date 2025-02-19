North Texas arts groups respond to federal agency’s cuts to DEI programs

For years, Ballet North Texas has put on performances without sudden sounds and flashing lights for audience members with autism, Down syndrome and PTSD.

Now, Nicolina Lawson, executive and artistic director of the company, worries those sensory-friendly performances may be more difficult to put on now. The National Endowment for the Arts canceled its 2026 Challenge America grant, which supports the arts in underserved communities.

Ballet North Texas was selected as a 2025 Challenge America grantee and expected to receive $10,000 this year to help put on their sensory-friendly performances. So far, Lawson said, her organization hasn’t received their money.

“We haven't gotten any clarity on whether we will still be getting this grant money or not,” Lawson said. “I've gone to their website and we've been reading and reading the articles, and it's just there's a lot of conflicting information.”

The NEA hosted a webinar on Tuesday afternoon. In place of the Challenge America grant, arts groups are now being encouraged to apply for the existing Grants for Arts Projects (GAP) to receive funding next year.

There was no mention of what would happen with 2025 funding during the webinar. But in an email, a NEA spokesperson said an agency chair under the previous administration approved the 2025 grants announced earlier this year, and they would continue to “review the recent executive orders and related documents to ensure compliance and provide the required reporting.”

During the webinar, the NEA explained new grant guidelines. One major change is that the federal agency will not fund projects that include diversity, equity and inclusion programs to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive orders. Further, applicants will have to confirm that they don’t operate any DEI programs outside of their grant project. The NEA did not, however, provide any explanation for what they view as DEI programs.

NEA representatives didn’t take questions live during the webinar but instead provided answers to a list of pre-submitted questions. One of those questions was whether groups that are primarily one race or sex can still apply for grants. NEA representatives said these groups would be eligible for grants.

Another update is that organizations will be required to have five years of programming history instead of the previous three to qualify for grants.

Courtesy of Ballet North Texas Ballet North Texas is one of the few dance companies in the region that puts on sensory-friendly performances.

Ballet North Texas and Flamenco Fever, who were announced as 2025 Challenge America grantees, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Tuesday meeting, but in a previous interview, Lawson said potentially losing grant funding has made her feel “vulnerable” as an arts leader. Besides spending hours on the Challenge America application, she said it took years of applying and receiving feedback to finally earn a grant.

“Now all that's thrown out the window and it's a new grant, it's just like starting from scratch again,” she said.

Julia Alcántara, director of Flamenco Fever, feels similarly. Flamenco Fever was expecting to use the Challenge America grant this year to support flamenco classes and student performances. Now, Alcántara is uncertain about whether that funding is coming or not.

The arts leader isn’t sure she’ll apply to the Grants for Arts Projects because of the sheer amount of time and effort it’ll take.

“Time is money, so you're going to put in however many hours trying to make this application and make it good and make it competitive with everybody else that's out there,” she said.

On Feb. 9, Avant Chamber Ballet sent out an email to its supporters alerting them that changes to NEA grants could affect their company, and asking for financial support. Katie Puder, founder and artistic director of Avant Chamber, said her ballet company hoped to use GAP funding to support a program providing free ballet classes to students in South Dallas.

“For us to bring free dance classes to South Dallas, that's 100% about equity for the citizens of Dallas. So if that's taken out of the grant, I don't know even what the criteria would be for community grants,” she said.

The recent changes to NEA grant funding guidelines reflect a shift from previous years. Cara Mía Theatre’s executive artistic director David Lozano previously served on a NEA panel deciding funding for theater groups. In that work, he said panelists considered the impact of programming and engagement on the community along with other criteria like artistic merit.

“We were talking about the relevance of programming and the access, as well as how they are working with [local] communities,” he said.

While Lozano is uncertain about what the changes to NEA grants will mean moving forward, he emphasized the importance of artistic freedom and diversity.

“What's important about an artistic community, an artistic and cultural ecosystem, is that it has a multiplicity of ideas and representation of different not just points of view, but has contributions from different cultures,” he said.

Domonique S. Washington / The Dallas Morning News San Francisco s La Mezcla, a Chicana group of actors, musicians and dancers, is bringing "Ghostly Labor" to Cara Mia Theatre's Latinidades Festival. The piece explores the history of labor in communities along the U.S.-Mexican border.

Larger arts organizations like the Nasher have also been NEA grant recipients in the past. The Nasher has received about $30,000 through GAP funding to install an exhibition by 2025 Nasher Prize laureate Otobong Nkanga.

While the Nasher declined an interview, the museum sent a written statement.

“The National Endowment for the Arts has strived to support a wide range of cultural endeavors throughout the country, including smaller organizations and those serving communities with less access to art centers. We hope the federal government will continue to value a creative landscape that is dynamic and inclusive to all.”

Lawson from Ballet North Texas said it’s “not an option” for her organization to stop providing sensory-friendly performances, but the funding loss is a hit.

“If we don't get that $10,000, that means I have to go fundraise. Fundraising costs money. So it's like spending money to get the money that we have already spent money trying to get,” she said.

In January, the NEA announced its first round of recommended grants for the 2025 year, which included 64 grants totaling over $1.5 million for Texas arts groups. Some of that recommended funding for Challenge America grants would’ve gone towards visual art exhibitions at the Old Jail Art Center in Albany, Texas, and the Cine Las Americas International Film Festival in Austin.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.

