Plano ISD board votes to create library council to make book recommendations

Plano ISD school board members this week voted unanimously to create an advisory council that will recommend which books belong in school libraries.

Under a new law going into effect Sept. 1, trustees can name parents and other community members to a School Library Advisory Council, or local parents can petition to create one. Senate Bill 13 is one of a handful of “parental rights” bills that passed during the recent regular legislative session.

Trustee Michael Cook expressed concerns over the new council, worrying the board is setting itself up for problems.

“Somebody's going to say, well, they're all right-wing crazies or left-wing crazies or whatever,” Cook said about the yet-to-be-named advisors. “My concern is that by bringing in such a small amount of parents, we are not representing the 47,000 kids we have.”

Under Plano’s policy, board members will have final say over library materials.

Plano ISD parent Jennifer Reagan spoke against the SLAC, saying a handful of parents, with no required expertise, could not adequately evaluate the volume of books the district considers adding every year.

“Plano ISD already has a book challenge process which further allows parents to participate,” she said. “Adding a SLAC only duplicates steps and introduces significant delays.”

Trustee Sam Johnson said he also prefers the district’s current process, under which librarians recommend books for school libraries. But he said he finds “value” in having community input.

“I think if we're going to be including anyone else in these decisions - and ultimately this board will decide - I do think it's appropriate to include families and other community experts to the extent permitted by the law,” he said.

Coppell and Denton ISDs also recently voted to create library advisory councils.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .