It’s fall y’all! Head to one of these North Texas patches to find the perfect pumpkin

Along with raking leaves and getting out sweaters, a stroll through a pumpkin patch is one of the things sure to put you in a fall state of mind. Picking out the perfect jack-o’-lantern for your front porch used to be the primary reason for a visit, but modern patches offer much more. Many now include rides, games, food and family-friendly activities.

Here's our list of some of the best pumpkin patches in North Texas to explore this season. Remember to check the websites or social media on each for any last-minute changes.



ARLINGTON

Pumpkin Nights

Stroll down the half-mile trail full of lights, colors and pumpkins and take in displays that include the Forbidden City, Pirate’s Cove, and Enchanted Forest that features over 7,500 hand-carved real and artificial pumpkins. There’s also a festival area where you can catch fire dancing, games and refreshments.

Details : Through Oct. 31 at Howell Farms, 4016 W. Division St., Arlington. Early bird admission (through Oct. 2) is free-$20; weekday admission (Mondays-Thursdays) is free-$24; Weekend admission (Fridays-Sundays) is free-$36; VIP admission is $37-$62. pumpkinnights.com/dallas

DALLAS

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden The Dallas Arboretum's Pumpkin Village presents seven architecturally inspired pumpkin houses, each honoring a different Mexican region for this year's Autumn at the Arboretum festival.

Autumn at the Arboretum

During its annual fall festival, the garden brings in thousands of colorful florals and 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squashes. This year’s theme, ¡Mundo México!, highlights the ecological connections between Texas and Mexico. The garden’s Pumpkin Village features pumpkin houses that reflect the seven regions of Mexico. You can also find brightly colored “spirit guides” throughout the garden. The 8-foot-tall fantastical sculptures are from the Oaxacan workshop of Jacobo and María Ángeles.

Details : Through Nov. 2 at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road, Dallas. Admission on Mondays-Thursdays is $21.95 for adults and $17.95 for ages 2 to 12. Admission on Fridays-Sundays is $25.95 for adults and $21.95 for ages 2 to 12. Admission is free for children under 2. Parking is $15 per vehicle. dallasarboretum.org

Pumpkin Patch at the Dallas Farmers Market

The Shed at Dallas Farmers Market is back for 2025 with its Texas Pumpkin Patch filled with locally grown gourds. Choose from over 25 pumpkin varieties – many of which you won't find at your grocery store – from the Pumpkin Pyle fields in Floydada, Texas.

Details: Through Oct. 31 at The Shed at the Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St., Dallas. Free. dallasfarmersmarket.org

Fritz Park Pumpkin Patch

This sweet neighborhood patch, run by Animal Connection, offers a variety of activities for kids and families. Besides picking out the perfect pumpkin to carve, there's a petting zoo where visitors can mingle freely with the animals. Kids can play spooky bowling and explore the bone dig. Or they can plant a “magic” pumpkin seed in the garden, then take a tour through the straw maze – when they return, they’ll see what grew while they were gone.

Details : Open weekends Oct. 4-26 at Fritz Park, 312 E. Vilbig Street, Irving. Admission is $4 for Irving residents and $6 for others. Children under 2 are free. An $11 kid’s combo package includes admission, a petting zoo feed cup, a pony ride and the magic pumpkin seed. animalconnectionzoo.com/pumpkinpatch

NorthPark Pumpkin Patch

Enjoy photo ops, hot apple cider, scavenger hunts, story times with the Dallas Public Library's Bookmarks and kid-focused yoga classes at this patch in the center of the mall. All change collected from the wishing well at the Pumpkin Patch, the Dillard’s fountain and the Neiman Marcus fountain inside NorthPark will be donated to Community Partners of Dallas during the month.

Details: Oct. 1-Nov. 2 at CenterPark Garden at NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expressway, Dallas. Free. northparkcenter.com/events/pumpkin-patch-2025



GRAPEVINE



Hall’s Pumpkin Farm

Discover pumpkins and gourds of every size and variety at a genuine pumpkin farm. Choose your perfect pumpkin straight from the vine or, if you prefer to browse, select one that has been pre-picked at one of the many pumpkin vignettes scattered throughout the farm. Families can also pet some friendly farm animals, take an old-fashioned hayride or explore a 2-acre corn maze with family and friends.

Details: Wednesday-Sunday, Oct. 3-Nov. 2 at Hall’s Pumpkin Farm, 3420 Hall Johnson Road, Grapevine. Admission on Wednesdays and Thursdays is $5 for everyone. Admission on Fridays through Sundays is $15 for adults and $10 for ages 4-11. Admission is free for children 3 and under. Cash only. hallspumpkinfarm.net

FRISCO

Pumpkins on the Prairie

You won’t have any trouble picking out the perfect pumpkin in this patch filled with gourds of all shapes and sizes. Besides picking pumpkins, you can enjoy hayrides, bounce houses, a hay labyrinth, face painting and a pumpkin catapult. The patch also hosts themed events throughout the month, including a blessing of the animals, STEAM Day and a fall festival.

Details : Open daily Oct. 1-31 at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church, 3521 Main St., Frisco. Free. Additional fees for pumpkins, concessions and the pumpkin catapult. graceavenue.org/pumpkins-on-the-prairie

Cobbins Family Pumpkin Patch After you pick out your pumpkin, enjoy family-friendly activities at Cobbins Family Pumpkin Patch in Sanger.

NORTHERN COUNTIES

Goober Bub’s Orchard and Bakery

Pick your pumpkin right off the vine at Goober Bub’s. This patch also features a tractor-pulled hayride, a kids play area, yard games, apple cider doughnuts and other bakery treats. Enjoy fresh-baked goodies at picnic tables under a large, covered pavilion.

Details : Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Sept. 27-Oct.29 at Goober Bub’s Orchard and Bakery, 10534 Eakin Cemetery Road, Justin. Admission is $10 per person or $20 per family, which is credited back for purchases. gooberbubs.com

Sunset Trails Pumpkin Patch

This family farm is known as a place to pick blueberries in the summer. But come fall, it transforms into a pumpkin patch. Families can enjoy a hay maze, rubber duck races, pumpkin bowling, scavenger hunts and a ball pit. And on weekends, kids can take a ride on the farm train.

Details: Open Friday-Sunday, Sept. 26-Oct. 27 at Sunset Trails Farm, 1794 Sunset Trail, McKinney. Admission is $11 online and $15 for walk-up admission for ages 2 and up. Children under 2 get in free. sunsettrail.com/pumpkin-patch.

Big Orange Pumpkin Farm

The Big Orange Pumpkin Farm is at Preston Trail Farms, located along the historic Shawnee Trail in Gunter. Escape to the simpler life as you take a hayride, explore a 6-foot hay maze, ride the farm train or pet some friendly farm animals. And don’t forget the pumpkins, which you can pickright off the vine at this year-round, working family farm.

Details : Open daily through Nov. 22 at Preston Trail Farms, 15102 Texas 289, Gunter. Admission is $12 Monday-Friday, $15 Saturday and Sunday. Kids under 2 are free. prestontrailfarms.com/dallas-pumpkin-farm.

Cobbins Family Pumpkin Patch

Head north to this family-owned patch on the border of Denton and Sanger to choose from multiple varieties of pumpkins. Make a day of it with fun that includes bounce houses, a hay maze, a tire mountain, sensory play and a toddler village with a soft play area.

Details: Open weekends through Oct. 31 at 926 Milam Road East, Sanger. Admission is $15 for ages 13 to adult, $12 for ages 3 to 12. Kids 2 and under are free. cobbinsfamilypumpkinpatch.com

Team Family Farms’ Pumpkin Patch Festival

Unplug, unwind and enjoy a taste of the country life at Team Family Farms’ 10th annual Pumpkin Patch Festival. Kids can take a spin on the barrel train, take a turn down the pipe slide, roll around in a giant hamster wheel and feed farm animals, including a Texas longhorn.

Details: Open daily except Mondays, Sept. 27-Nov. 2 at Team Family Farms, 1042 W. Sherman Dr., Aubrey. Admission is $18 on Saturday and Sunday, $12 on Tuesdays through Fridays. Free for kids under 2. Cash is preferred. teamfamilyfarms.com/aubrey-dallas-pumpkin-patch.

Pumpkin Patch at Elves Farm

This family farm brings in over 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, gourds and Indian corn for its annual pumpkin patch. Take a riding tour of the patch and enjoy activities like a human foosball court, a hay jump, a wooden maze, sack races, a ride down a double-barrel slide and visits with farm animals. For an additional fee, visitors can try their luck with a corn cannon or a pumpkin slingshot.

Details: Open weekends Oct. 4-26 at Elves Tree Farm and Pumpkin Patch, 601 Harvey Lane, Denison. Admission is $10 for the ride-along tour that includes activities or $15 for the ride-along tour with activities plus a pumpkin. elvesfarm.com.



Brooke Tharp/Chahta Photography You can grab a photo with a cute mini Highland cow when you visit Pitchfork Pumpkin Patch in Royce City.



EASTERN COUNTIES

Blase Family Farm

Stroll down a shady path where you'll find storyboards about Spookley the Square Pumpkin. Enjoy a small petting zoo, a hay maze that’s just the right size for little adventurers and a hayride that takes passengers around the property. During the week, visitors will receive a small pumpkin, and on the weekend, everyone gets a hotdog.

Details : Open daily through Nov. 2 at Blase Family Farm, 1232 E. Fork Drive, Rockwall. General admission is $11; children 1 and under are free. Tickets are issued online only. blasefamilyfarm.com/pumpkin-patch.

Pitchfork Pumpkin Patch

Pick out a pumpkin for your front porch and then smash one with the weapon of your choice. You can also climb 12 feet and drop it on a bull’s-eye below. Hit the spikes of doom and win a small prize. If you’re feeling more creative than destructive, you can carve and paint a pumpkin. If you’re visiting on the weekend, say hello to the farm’s small herd of mini Highland cows. You can’t be in the pen with them – even though they're mini, they do have horns – but you can brush them, pet them and grab a quick photo with the shaggy little beasts.

Details: Open daily Sept. 26-Nov. 1 at Pitchfork Pumpkin Patch, 7126 South FM 548, Royse City. Admission is free; activities and events are an additional fee. pitchforkpumpkinpatch.com.

Fall Festival and Spooktacular Nights at Yesterland Farm

This East Texas theme park is packed with fall fun, including carnival rides for the kids, farm attractions, a three-acre corn maze, and miles and miles of pumpkins. When the sun goes down on Fridays and Saturdays, you can enjoy Spooktacular Nights with fireworks, a goblin glow, zombie paintball, a scary funhouse and a creepy corn maze.

Details : Yesterland Farm, 15410 Interstate 20, Canton. The Fall Festival is Friday-Sunday, Sept. 20-Nov. 2, Spooktacular Nights are Friday and Saturday, Sept. 26-Nov. 1. General admission is $36.95. VIP admission is $56.95. Admission for kids 2 and under is free. yesterlandfarm.com

SOUTHWESTERN COUNTIES

Pumpkin Patch at Country Critters Farm

Enjoy fall family fun at this petting zoo that turns into a pumpkin patch each autumn. Activities include a patch where kids ages 3 and up can pick out their own free pie-size pumpkin and enjoy pony rides, a human-size hamster wheel, a wooden maze, hayrides, a bounce pillow and a petting zoo.

Details: Open weekends Oct. 4-Nov. 2 at Country Critters Farm, 3709 County Road 617, Alvarado. Admission is $15 for ages 3 and up, $10 for seniors 60 and older, and free for children ages 2 and under, police and active military. countrycrittersfarm.com.

Fall Pumpkin Days at Mainstay Farm

In addition to a Texas-size pumpkin barn where you can find the perfect pumpkin, there are over 30 attractionsincluding, hayrides, a wooden corn maze, a tubing hill, a Ferris wheel, a 100-foot chute slide and jumping pillows. Visitors 21 and older can try up to five varieties of Mainstay Farm Wine at the Wine Terrace.

Details : Open Friday through Sunday, Sept. 20-Nov. 2 at Mainstay Farm, 1004 W. Bethesda Road, Cleburne. Admission is $23.95 online, $39.95 at the gate. Children 2 and under are free. mainstayfarm.com.

