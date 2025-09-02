Hispanic Heritage Month starts in September. Here’s where to celebrate in North Texas

Hispanic Heritage Month is almost here, and North Texans can join in on the fiesta through food, music and family-friendly festivities. Across Dallas-Fort Worth, there will be events and activities taking place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. These events include shows, multi-day celebrations, parades and more.

Here’s a guide to some Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations happening in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Remember to check each event’s website or social media account for last-minute changes. You can find more things to do around North Texas using the Go See DFW calendar.

HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION ARBORETUM

This two-day celebration will have live music by the Cayuga All Stars band, pianist Mauricio Campos, DJ Villa, Los Gran Reyes Band, acoustic guitarist Javier Mendoza and a mariachi band. Young ladies aged 15 and 16 will show off their dresses in the Quinceañera Fashion Show, and there will also be a vendor market on both days.

DETAILS: Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road, Dallas. Admission is $21.95 for adults, $17.95 for children (ages 2–12), and free for children under 2.

VIVA DALLAS

To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, the city of Dallas will host a Mexican Independence Festival, grito and procession. The festival will include arts and crafts and live music from mariachis and bandas.

DETAILS: Sept. 13 from 4 to 10 p.m. at Dallas City Hall Plaza, 1500 Marilla St., Dallas. Free.

¡CELEBRAMOS! A CELEBRATION OF HISPANIC HERITAGE

Wander through the 120-acre botanical garden at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and partake in a celebration of Hispanic heritage and culture during its Latin Flag Parade and the September Mariposa Market. Attendees are encouraged to wear traditional clothing representing their country. The Tequila-Rita Festival will also take place on the same day, and the $50 ticket fee includes food, drinks and dancing.

DETAILS: Sept. 13-14 and Oct. 11-12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth. Free.

MINI MERCADO

The Oak Lawn Branch Library will host its 4th Annual Mini Mercado. There will also be a performance by Ballet Ollimpaxqui alongside a mariachi band. The mercado will have local Hispanic and LGBT vendors selling goods, in addition to hands-on craft stations.

DETAILS: Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oak Lawn Branch Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Rd., Dallas. Free.

OFRENDAS & OTOÑO FESTIVAL

The 19th century pioneer town that is Dallas’ City Park will host an event celebrating autumn and ofrendas. There will be an artisan market, food trucks, live music, cultural performances, yoga taught in Spanish, a salsa dance lesson and ofrenda exhibitions.

DETAILS: Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Park, 1515 S Harwood St., Dallas. General admission is free for kids 12 and under and $6.30 for 13 and up.

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH FAMILY DAY

A celebration that the whole family is invited to, participate in a wide variety of activities that include building a community Alfombra, or rug from Guatemala; paint a traditional Costa Rican Ox Cart wheel; play a game of veo veo; or create flags using Lego bricks.

DETAILS: Sept. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Skillman Southwestern Branch Library, 5707 Skillman St., Dallas. Free.

MESQUITE HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

Mesquite is hosting a wide variety of events during Hispanic Heritage Month. These events include Vida Sana, a free health fair offering fitness and healthy living classes; Mesquite Foodie Trail: Taco Trail Edition, a tour of the top Mesquite taco spots; Dancing Across Latin America, a showcase of several Hispanic cultural dances; Hispanic Heritage Month-themed book club, bilingual story time; and the Hispanic Heritage Celebration at the North Branch featuring snacks, activities and crafts.

DETAILS: Sept. 15-Oct. 15 at multiple locations in Mesquite. Free.

GRAND FIESTAS PATRIAS FESTIVAL & PARADE

The city of Grand Prairie will host its celebration of Hispanic culture at City Hall. Grand Prairie councilman John Lopez will be the Grand Marshal of the accompanying parade.

DETAILS: Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in City Hall, 300 W Main St., Grand Prairie. Free.

TEJANO MUSIC FESTIVAL

This event for all ages will have food and music, and guests are invited to dance the night away to classic Tejano songs.

DETAILS: Sept. 18 from 5 to 10 p.m. at 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony. Free.

HISPANIC HERITAGE FESTIVAL OF FRISCO

This event marks a day full of Hispanic art, culture and community. The festival will have hands-on art activities, live performances showcasing traditions, and a market full of Hispanic-owned businesses.

DETAILS: Sept. 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Kaleidoscope Park, 2401 Internet Blvd. Suite 101, Frisco. Free.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.