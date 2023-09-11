Your guide to celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Denton

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The month celebrates the histories, cultures and contributions of Americans whose ancestors came from Mexico, Central and South America, Spain and the Caribbean.

Denton Latino leaders have organized several events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month locally.

Hispanic Heritage Month began as Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968 and was extended to a monthlong celebration in 1988.

Here are the event Latino organizers will showcase for the month.



Commissioners Court proclamation

Where: Denton County Administrative Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Drive, Suite 3100

When: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m.

The Denton County Commissioners Court will approve a court proclamation recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month. The proclamation will be made by County Judge Andy Eads.

Bellann Hyten, of the Denton League of United Latin American Citizens, will make brief comments accepting the proclamation, and a photo with county commissioners will follow.

Opening Doors International Services 20th anniversary

Where: North Central Texas College Denton Campus, 316 E. Hickory St.

When: Tuesday, Sept 12, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

NCTC’s downtown Denton campus will host the 20th anniversary of Opening Doors International Services, a Denton-based immigration legal service that’s been helping families and individuals in North Texas since 2003. The U.S. Department of Justice has recognized the nonprofit agency.



All-female mariachis on the Square

Where: Courthouse on the Square lawn, 110 W. Hickory St.

When: Thursday, Sept. 14, 6 to 8 p.m.

Mariachi Rosas Divinas will perform on the Square starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The all-female mariachi group is based in Dallas-Fort Worth and formed in 2004.

Nette Shultz Elementary School Ballet Folklórico students will perform at 6 p.m.

Celebration at MLK Recreation Center

Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St.

When: Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.

Denton’s Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center will host a Hispanic Heritage Month event in conjunction with La Vida Denton, a local organization.

Courtesy / Denton Record-Chronicle Rudy Rodríguez Sr.

This year’s theme will be “Latinos: Driving Prosperity, Power, and Progress in America.” The keynote speaker will be Rudy Rodriguez, a longtime member of LULAC, a retired University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University professor and a former Denton school board member.

La Vida Denton promotes engagements between Hispanic and Latino students within the community, creating opportunities for students to build relationships with Denton business and organizations.

The event will also feature activities.

City proclamation

Where: Denton City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St.

When: Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m.

Mayor Gerard Hudspeth will make a proclamation recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month during the Sept. 19 City Council meeting. Lilyan Prado Carrillo, president of the Denton LULAC, will briefly comment on the proclamation’s acceptance.

File photo / Denton Record-Chronicle Lilyan Prado Carrillo gives the invocation during the Denton LULAC Council 4366's scholarship awards banquet in April 2022.

Where: Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St.

When: Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Denton’s LULAC will host a Hispanic Heritage Month event featuring a car show, mariachi performers and folklórico dancers.