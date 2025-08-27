Prost, North Texas! Here are 10 Oktoberfests to attend this fall

The sound of polka will fill the air and steins of beer will be raised high as North Texas celebrates Oktoberfest. This year, Oktoberfest starts on Sept. 20 and runs through Oct. 5, giving Dallas-Fort Worth plenty of time to commemorate the Bavarian holiday.

Here’s a list of some of the Oktoberfest festivals and celebrations happening here in D-FW.

As a note, weather-related schedule changes and other updates are a possibility. Make sure to check event websites as you plan your trip.

For information on more events across the greater Dallas area, click here.

TRUCKTOBERFEST

The Fort Worth Truck Yard location will be hosting its own version of Oktoberfest. Compete in one of the many competitions that include the chicken dance, pretzel-eating, wiener dog-racing and stein-hoisting contests. There will also be classic German drinking songs playing while attendees indulge in German cuisine.

Details: Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to midnight at Truck Yard Fort Worth, 3101 Prairie Vista Drive, Fort Worth. Free.

ADDISON OKTOBERFEST

Over the course of four days, experience a Bavarian festival with a Texas twist. The Addison Oktoberfest is the largest and the oldest Oktoberfest in North Texas. This year, the festival will have five stages with live music and polka bands playing along with beer barrel rolling, activities for the kids and a carnival.

Details: Sept. 18 from 5 to 11 p.m., Sept. 19 from 5 p.m. to midnight, Sept. 20 from 12 p.m. to midnight, Sept. 21 from 12 to 6 p.m. at Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle, Addison. Admission is free on Thursday for everyone. Kids 5 and under are free, kids 6 to 12 are $5, single-day general admission is $15 on Friday and Saturday and $10 on Sunday.

FORT WORTH OKTOBERFEST

Attendees can indulge in beer and sausage while listening to a lineup of artists that includes Alex Meixner Band, Das Ist Lustig, Alpenmusikanten, Walburg Boys and the Happy Hour Oktoberfestband. There will also be a 5K run, carnival rides and games.

Details: Sept. 25 and 26 from 5 to 11 p.m. and Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. to midnight at Trinity Park, 1501 University Drive, Fort Worth. Single-day tickets are $10 on Thursday and $15 on Friday and Saturday, and three-day tickets are $20.

MCKINNEY OKTOBERFEST

One of the largest Oktoberfests in North Texas, this festival merges American and German culture. The festival will have classic Oktoberfest contests, traditions, food and games.

Details: Sept. 26 from 5 to 11 p.m., Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sept. 28 from noon to 5 p.m. in Historic Downtown McKinney, 111 N. Tennessee St., McKinney. Ticket info TBA.

PUNKTOBERFEST AT LAKEWOOD BREWING

A punk take on Oktoberfest, rage respectfully to music by punk rock band Black Water Hose. There will be pickles, beer and sausage to eat and drink, and guests can partake in a stein-holding competition.

Details: Sept. 27 from noon to 8 p.m. at Lakewood Brewing Company, 2302 Executive Drive, Garland. Free.

FRISCO OKTOBERFEST

The sixth annual celebration of Frisco Oktoberfest will feature traditional games, live music and dancing. Other highlights include keg rolling, stein-hoisting contests, a dachshund dash and a new Mr. and Ms. Oktoberfest will be crowned.

Details: Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Star in Frisco, 1 Cowboys Way, Frisco. Free.

OKTOBERFEST MUENSTER

During the three-day festival in Muenster, there will be lots of German cuisine, including German sausage, scrumptious apple strudel, hearty cheeses, homemade bread, cakes and pies. New competitions this year include the Miss Muenster Pageant and the Bartender’s Triathlon.

Details: Oct. 10 from 5 p.m. to midnight, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to midnight and Oct. 12 from noon to 6 p.m. at Heritage Park, 301 N. Ash St., Muenster. Free admission on Friday, $5 on Saturday and Sunday, and parking is $5 per vehicle.

CELINA OKTOBERFEST

Surround yourself in German sights, sounds and culture in the heart of Celina. Compete in beer pong, keg rolling, brat eating, stein holding, cornhole, dachshund derby and a costume contest to see who has the best dirndls and lederhosen.

Details: Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Celina Entertainment District, Oklahoma St., Celina. Admission is $5 and free for kids 12 and under.

SOUTHLAKE OKTOBERFEST

Immerse yourself in Bavarian culture and browse around the marketplace at the 24th annual Southlake Oktoberfest happening in the town square.

Details: Oct. 17 to 19 at Southlake Town Square, 285 Grand Ave., Southlake. Free.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts