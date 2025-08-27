Beyond cook-outs and pool parties: Check out our list of things to do this Labor Day in North Texas

Labor Day has been around since 1894, when President Grover Cleveland signed it into law as a thank-you to America's labor movement. But in addition to celebrating workers, the day marks the unofficial end of summer — "unofficial" because summer temperatures will likely hang around these parts until mid-October.

Picnics, barbecues and pool parties will reign supreme during the long weekend, but what if you’re looking for more ideas to celebrate the holiday?

No worries! We’ve got you covered.

Here are some events to help you make the most of your time off.

FESTIVALS

Brian Maschino/City of Bedford Give summer a proper send off at the annual Bedford Beats & Eats Festival.

BEDFORD BEATS AND EATS FEST

The Bedford Beats and Eats Fest returns with the Denton-based Eli Young Band headlining the event. Enjoy items from food trucks, a kids zone and browsing a variety of vendors. The musical lineup also includes disco band Le Freak, the Inspiration Band and tribute bands Guns 4 Roses and Milagro Texas Band, featuring Santana tunes.

Details: Aug. 30 from 2 to 10 p.m. at Generations Park at Boys Ranch, 2801 Forest Ridge Dr., Bedford. Free

RIVERFRONT JAZZ FESTIVAL

This year’s three-day festival moves to Fair Park and features renowned musical artists from around the world performing jazz, blues, R&B, soul, pop and neo-soul music. On Saturday, don’t miss a showcase for promising young artists at the Women’s Museum Building and an after-party at Aloft Hotel in downtown Dallas.

Details: Aug. 29-31 at Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave, Dallas. Single-day ticket is $95, a three-day pass is $190.

MUSIC

Anton Vierietin/Shutterstock

JONAS BROTHERS: JONAS20 GREETINGS FROM YOUR HOMETOWN

The Jonas Brothers hit the road on their 20th anniversary tour across the U.S. with a stop scheduled in Dallas just in time for Labor Day weekend. The show includes appearances by Marshmello and Boys Like Girls, plus solo sets from Nick and Joe Jonas. There will also be songs from other Jonas projects such as Nick Jonas and the Administration, DNCE and Deleasa.

Details: Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at Dos Equis Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas. Check the website for ticket prices.

ENDLESS SUMMER: AMERICA’S BEACH BOYS EXPERIENCE

Take a trip back to Labor Days long ago when Beach Boy tribute band Endless Summer teams up with the Garland Symphony Orchestra for a concert. Enjoy a set list that includes Beach Boy favorites like Surfin’ USA, Good Vibrations and California Girls.

Details: Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. at the Granville Arts Center, 300 N. 5th St, Garland. Tickets range from $38-$47.

THE MUSIC OF QUEEN WITH FORT WORTH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Sing along to your favorite songs from Queen in a concert that combines the supergroup’s iconic songs with a full symphony orchestra. Vocalist MiG Ayesa channels the spirit of Freddie Mercury while the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra backs the hits.

Details : Aug. 29-30 at 7:30 p.m. at Bass Performance Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. Tickets are $41.50-$101.50.

CANDLELIGHT: A TRIBUTE TO ADELE

The Listeso String Quartet performs the music of Adele in a candlelight concert. The singer’s best songs such as Hello, Rolling in the Deep and Easy on Me all come to life under the glow of candlelight.

Details: Aug. 29 at 6:30 and 7 p.m. at Edison’s 1724 Cockrell Ave., Dallas. Tickets range from $35.50 to $65.50.

HOTEL DAY-CATIONS

wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock

LE MERIDIEN DALLAS, THE STONELEIGH

Plan a day-cation for Labor Day weekend at Le Meridien Stoneleigh’s courtyard pool. Enjoy food and drinks from the pool bar or from the Perle on Maple. For a premium experience, you can book a private shaded cabana.

Details: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sept. 1 at Le Meridian/Stoneleigh Hotel. Resort passes are $30 per person or $300 for a cabana for up to six people.

WATERPROOF ROOFTOP SUNDAYS AT THE STATLER HOTEL

Grab your swimsuit and head to the 19th floor of the Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas for a Sunday rooftop pool party. The 21-and-up event features live DJs, private cabanas for rent, and drinks and bites available for purchase from the bar.

Details : Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Statler Hotel, 1914 Commerce St, Dallas. Admission is $15 per person or $350 for a cabana for up to 10 people. Parking is $25. waterproofdallas.com.

ROOFTOP CINEMA AT THE WORTHINGTON RENAISSANCE HOTEL

Wrap up summer with a movie on the breezy outdoor terrace of the Worthington in Fort Worth. Catch an adults-only double feature on Sunday night with Pretty Woman, followed by Scream.

Details: Aug. 31 at 7:30 and 10:20 p.m. at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel, 200 Main St, Fort Worth. Standard seats are $19 to $26; premium seats are $21 to $28.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

YAYOI KUSAMA: RETURN TO INFINITY AT THE DALLAS MUSEUM OF ART

Yayoi Kusama’s infinity room installation is a nod to her 2018 exhibition "All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins." Visitors step inside the reflective chamber filled with yellow, black-dotted pumpkins and become part of the artwork.

Details: On view through Jan. 18 at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St, Dallas. Tickets are $20.

Perot Museum of Nature and Science The Bug Lab exhibit at the Perot Museum explores how science is using bugs to solve some of the world’s toughest problems.

BUG LAB AT THE PEROT

Explore the world of insects and how they inspire human innovation. The exhibition features larger-than-life models of bugs, interactive learning stations and immersive bug chambers that allow visitors to discover how their abilities, like the speed of a dragonfly or the reflexes of a mantis, are applied in real-world scenarios.

Details : On view through Jan. 4 at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, 2201 N. Field St., Dallas. Tickets are $8-$10.

CRACKING ART SCULPTURES AT FORT WORTH BOTANIC GARDEN

Stroll through the garden and enjoy an exhibit of 80 sculptures, including rabbits, elephants, geese, snails, wolves and swallows placed throughout the natural landscape. Not only are they whimsical, but the works, made from regenerated plastic, showcase the innovative possibilities of recycled materials.

Details : On view through Sept. 1 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth. Tickets range from $6 to $12.

SPORTS

Brocreative

FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS VS. SAN ANTONIO MISSIONS

Celebrate the holiday weekend with a game of minor league baseball. The Frisco RoughRiders take on the San Antonio Missions at Riders Field in Frisco. The intimate ballpark allows you to get an up-close view of the action but still makes you feel like you're watching the big leagues.

Details: Aug. 31 at 6:05 p.m. at Riders Field, 7300 Rough Riders Trail, Frisco. $16-$60.

STOCKYARDS CHAMPIONSHIP RODEO

Looking for an authentic cowboy experience? Head to the world’s only year-round rodeo in the historic Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards. The show features bull riding, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing, bronc riding and breakaway roping. Plus there will be calf and mutton scrambles for the kids.

Details: Every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Cowtown Coliseum, 121 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth. Tickets range from $15-$55.

SOUTHERN METHODIST UNIVERSITY VS. EAST TEXAS A&M

Head to Gerald J. Ford Stadium as SMU takes on East Texas A&M in this first game of the regular season.

Details: Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, 5801 Bush Ave., Dallas. Tickets range from $22-$55.

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS VS. LAMAR UNIVERSITY

This will be the first matchup between the Eagles and the Cardinals since 2017.

Details: Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at DATCU Stadium, 1251 S. Bonnie Brae, Denton. Tickets range from $22-$210.

