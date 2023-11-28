Got visitors coming? Show them a good time at one of these North Texas attractions

As great as it is to have extended family visit, planning for out-of-town guests can be stressful.

Sure, you can take everyone out to dinner, but figuring out what to do once you're done eating can be quite the conundrum.

Relax. We’re here to help. Here are some fun events that even great Aunt Milly will enjoy.

Attractions

Fair Park

Where: 3809 Grand Ave., Dallas

Hours: Daily 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

When you think of Fair Park, the State Fair of Texas is generally what comes to mind. But Fair Park is so much more, and a great place to explore. The 277-acre park was the site for the 1936 Texas Centennial Exposition and is home to one of the largest collection of art deco architecture. But you’ll also marvel at the murals, sculptures, and fountains all created especially for Texas’ 100th birthday party.

Stockyards Championship Rodeo

Where: Cowtown Coliseum - 121 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth

Hours: Check schedule

Cost: $15-$35+

Fort Worth's historic Cowtown Coliseum hosts the Stockyards Championship Rodeo year-round on most Fridays and Saturdays. This traditional rodeo features all the exciting events you’ll want to see, such as bull riding, bronc riding, team roping and barrel racing.

Fort Worth Water Gardens

Where: 1502 Commerce St., Fort Worth.

Hours: Daily 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Film buffs will recognized the iconic Water Gardens from the movie "Logan's Run" and and in Kendrick Lamar's music video "N95." Located near the convention center in downtown Fort Worth, the 4.3-acre oasis was designed by noted architect Phillip Johnson. The site features three recessed pools and streams of water that make their way down a series of terraces into a small pit.

Reunion Tower Observation Deck

Where: 300 Reunion Blvd. East, Dallas.

Hours: Daily, 2-9:30 p.m.

Cost: $0-$40

Experience a 360-degree panoramic view of Dallas from 470 feet in the air. The observation deck features interactive screens, high-definition zoom cameras, and powerful telescopes for indoor/outdoor viewing. Just like the Fort Worth Water Gardens, the iconic tower has a place in cinema history. It was featured prominently in the movies "RoboCop" and "Tree of Life."

Burgers Lake

Where: 1200 Meandering Road, Fort Worth

Hours: Daily, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Cost: $15 per person

The 30-acre park features a large spring-fed lake complete with two sandy beaches, six diving boards, a 20-foot slide and a 25-foot trapeze. There's also plenty of shade, picnic tables and grills for cooking.

Museums

Kimbell Museum of Art

Where: 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday Noon–8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m., Monday Closed

Cost: General Admission $0-$18

The international renowned museum has been called "a museum of masterpieces." Its world-class collections range in period from antiquity to the 20th century and feature major works by Fra Angelico, Michelangelo, Caravaggio, Bernini, Velázquez, Vigée Le Brun, Monet, Cézanne, Picasso and Matisse.

Irving Arts Center

Where: 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd,. Irving

Hours: Monday & Tuesday 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday noon-5 p.m., Sunday Closed

Cost: Admission to the galleries and sculpture garden is free

The 10-acre art center features a 3,800 square-foot Main Gallery that hosts over 20 exhibitions throughout the year and an impressive sculpture garden. See commissioned sculptures by James Surls, Jesús Moroles, John Brough Miller and Michael Manjarris; and the mosaic Irving Centennial Mural created by artist Francisco Mendoza with Irving students.

Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza

Where: 411 Elm St., Dallas

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Closed Monday & Tuesday

Cost: General Admission $0-$18

The Sixth Floor Museum chronicles the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, its aftermath and its lasting impact on the U.S. and the world.

Gardens/Nature Trails

Fort Worth Botanic Garden

Where: 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth

Hours: Open daily 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas

Cost: $0-$12

Located in Fort Worth's Cultural District, this 109-acre garden is home to over 2,500 species of native and exotic plants and features 23 specialty gardens, including perennial, rose and Japanese Gardens. While you're there enjoy horticultural displays, exhibits, gift shops, a café and more.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Where: 8525 Garland Road, Dallas

Hours: Open daily 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day

Cost: $0-$16

This 66-acre garden that sits on the shores of White Rock Lake features 18 display gardens that showcase seasonal flowers, ornamental shrubs, trees and plant collections. The garden is also the home of the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden.

Rose Gardens of Farmers Branch

Where: 2610 Valley View Lane, Farmers Branch

Hours: open daily 6 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Spend an afternoon strolling through the Rose Gardens in Farmers Branch. Start at Gussie Field Watterworth Park and use this map to guide you through the city's four large established rose gardens and a bird sanctuary.

Farmers/Food Markets

Bonton Farms

Where: 6911 Bexar St., Dallas

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m-3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Created to provide jobs and increase access to healthy food in their community, the little farm in South Dallas has succeeded in becoming one of the largest urban farms in the U.S. Besides the weekly Farmers Market, Bonton Farms also features a coffee house and a café that's open for breakfast and lunch. Be sure to say hello to the goats and chickens that call the farm home.

Celina’s Friday Night Market

Where: 302 W. Walnut St., Celina

Hours: 6-9 p.m., first Friday of the month through November,

Cost: Free

Seasonal produce, artisanal pastries, fresh eggs, free-range meats and handcrafted items are just some of the items you can purchase from over 60 vendors at this monthly market. Enjoy food trucks and music from local talent at this family-friendly event.

Buddhist Temple of Dallas Thai Market

Where: 8484 Stults Road, Dallas

When: Sundays, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Cost: $1-$10, cash only

Authentic Thai street food is what's on the menu at this weekly food market, Temple members and home cooks serve up a vast variety of Thai dishes to help raise money for the Center. Be sure to get there early because popular dishes sell out fast. Also, expect long lines, so bring an umbrella for shade on hot days.

