Wine, hot air balloons and blues: 14 fall festivals in North Texas to look forward to

As summer fades and the first hints of fall roll in, North Texas comes alive with pumpkin patches, festivals, hayrides and Halloween festivities. Here is a guide to fall festivals in Dallas-Fort Worth.

As a note, weather-related schedule changes and other updates are a possibility. Make sure to check event websites as you plan your trip.

For information on more events across the greater Dallas area, click here.

WESTFEST

Taking place over Labor Day Weekend in downtown West, Westfest is a festival that celebrates Czech heritage. During the festival, there will be authentic Czech music, food and activities for the whole family to take part in. There is also a competition where young ladies dress up in their best polka outfits and compete to become Miss Westfest.

Details: Aug. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Aug. 30 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., Aug. 31 from 8 a.m. to midnight at West Rodeo and Fairgrounds, 1110 S. Main St., West. $22 for ages 13 and up on Aug. 29, $15 on Aug. 30-31; $6 for children 6-12; free for ages 5 and under. Parking is $5.

RIVERFRONT JAZZ FESTIVAL

A three-day festival presented by The Black Academy of Arts and Letters. There will be live jazz performances along with R&B, soul, blues and neo-soul. Between performances, patrons can shop at the vendor booths and eat diverse food.

Details: Aug. 29-31 at Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave., Dallas. General admission is $95 for a single day and $190 for a 3-day weekend pass.

DALLAS MOON FESTIVAL

A celebration of mid-autumn and Asian heritage. There will be vendors selling traditional foods, live performances and activities.

Details: Sept. 6 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Flag Pole Hill Park, 8015 Doran Circle, Dallas. Free.

AUTUMN FEST IN LITTLE ELM

This year will be the 41st year of Autumn Fest, a weekend filled with fun for the whole family. There will be carnival rides and games, food trucks and live performances. A Kiss cover band MINIKISS, and a Selena Quintanilla cover band, Tejano Queen Forever Band, will be performing.

Details: Sept. 11 from 6 to 10 p.m., Sept. 12 from 5 to 11 p.m., Sept. 13 from 2 to 11 p.m. and Sept. 14 from 1 to 8 p.m. at Little Elm Park, 701 W Eldorado Parkway. Admission is free on Sept. 11, $10 on Sept. 12 and 13, $5 on Sept. 14.

GRAPEFEST - A TEXAS WINE EXPERIENCE

The theme for the 39th annual GrapeFest this year will be The Grape Gatsby, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the famed F. Scott Fitzgerald novel The Great Gatsby. That means you should come dressed in your best boas and pearls. There will be a variety of fun events that include the Grape Stomp, Champagne Cork Shoot-Off and the GrapeFest Pickleball and Tennis Classic.

Details: Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Historic Main Street, Grapevine. Daily admission is $6 for children and seniors and $12 for adults. A weekend pass is $25.

PLANO BALLOON FESTIVAL

This year marks 46 years of hot air balloons flying over Plano and Collin County. There will be over 30 balloons of all shapes, colors and sizes, plus skydivers, special kid activities at the Central Market Kids Fun Zone, tethered balloon rides, live music, fireworks and the Balloon Glows.

Details: Sept. 18 from 5 to 10 p.m., Sept. 19 from 4 to 10 p.m., Sept. 20 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sept. 21 from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve, 2801 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano. $10 for adults, $5 for ages 3-12 and 65 and older, free for children 36 inches tall and under and for first responders and active and retired military members with valid ID.

Liesbeth Powers / The Dallas Morning News Hot air balloons light up in turn to compliment a performance by the Plano Symphony Orchestra at the Plano Balloon Festival at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve in Plano on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

DENTON BLUES FESTIVAL

The Denton Black Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 27th Denton Blues Festival. Artists and bands performing over the weekend include TJ Hooker, Gregg Smith, Lady Adrena, Mike King and The “Ice Breakers,” Izaiah Forman, Fingerprints, EYCE and more.

Details: Sept. 19-21 at Quakertown Park, 700 Oakland St., Denton. Free.

AUTUMN AT THE ARBORETUM

The Dallas Arboretum is known for its intricate autumn displays that get patrons into the fall spirit. This year, Autumn at the Arboretum’s theme will be ¡Mundo México! The Pumpkin Village will showcase seven iconic regions of Mexico through 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash made into alebrije sculptures by renowned Oaxacan artists Jacobo and María Ángeles.

Details: Sept. 20 through Nov. 2 at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road, Dallas. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $25.95 for adults; $21.95 for children (ages 2–12); free for children under 2.

STATE FAIR OF TEXAS

The most beloved fall tradition returns for its 138th year. Say howdy to Big Tex while walking into the fair. During the 24 days check out the new tasty fried food, carnival rides on the midway, livestock exhibits and more Texas culture and family fun.

Details: Sept. 26 through Oct. 19, open Sundays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave., Dallas. $15-$25 for adults, $5-$18 for kids and seniors, free for ages 2 and under; check the website for discounts.

Smiley N. Pool / The Dallas Morning News Fans walk the State Fair of Texas midway before an NCAA college football game between Texas and Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Dallas.

LEWISVILLE WESTERN DAYS

A festival designed to showcase the history and spirit of the Wild West. Highlights of the festival include live music, cowboy-themed events, attractions, vendors and the World Tamale Eating Championship.

Details: Sept. 26 from 4 to 11:30 p.m. and Sept. 27 from noon to 11:30 p.m. in Old Town Lewisville, 2 W Main St., Lewisville. Admission is free for children 12 and under, $15 for everyone else.

COTTONWOOD ARTS FESTIVAL

The prestigious fine art festival will feature the work of more than 200 artists from across the U.S. who create art through painting, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, photography, fiber, glass and more. David Del Solar will be the featured artist at this year’s festival.

Details: Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cottonwood Park, 1301 W Belt Line Road, Richardson. Free.

DENTON HALLOWEEN

Last year Denton held its first-ever 31 Days of Denton Halloween; this year it became the official Halloween Capital of Texas. Every day features a spooky activity for visitors to attend, which include holiday-inspired movie screenings, a pumpkin-drop Blocktober party, bar crawls and other free events that take place at over 15 different themed locations around the city.

Details: Oct. 1 through Nov. 1 in Downtown Denton. Free; certain activities require tickets.

Steve Nurenberg/Special Contributor / The Dallas Morning News Charlie Crawford age 4 from Denton, enjoys the city of Denton hosting its first ever 31 days of Denton Halloween.

2025 OTSUKIMI MOON VIEWING FESTIVAL

The largest Japanese cultural celebration in the region. The 26th annual Otsukimi Moon Viewing Festival will include musical performances, food trucks, Japan-related vendors and demonstrations of Japanese culture.

Details: Oct. 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Haggard Park, 901 E. 15th St., Plano. Free.

FESTIVAL AT THE SWITCH YARDS

This free festival celebrates the integral role that the railroads had in putting Carrollton on the map. It celebrates the history and future of the city through free concerts, rides, games and admission.

Details: Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in historic downtown Carrollton. Free.

