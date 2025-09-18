Dallas Arboretum’s annual autumn festival heads south of the border with ¡Mundo México!

Good news ahead for lovers of all things autumn; the autumnal equinox, also known as the first day of fall, happens in just a few short days on Sept. 22. But besides the equinox, there's another sure fire way to know that fall has arrived in North Texas, and that's the yearly kickoff of Autumn at the Arboretum at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

The annual festival, now in its 20th year, ushers in the season by decking out the garden with an impressive array of fall foliage. This year's theme, ¡Mundo México!, highlights the ecological connections between Texas and Mexico with over 110,000 pumpkins, gourds, squash and plants.

SPIRIT GUIDES GREET YOU

The centerpieces of the event are eight sculptures from the Oaxacan workshop of artists Jacobo Ángeles and María del Carmen Mendoza. The brightly colored pieces, which measure nearly 8-feet tall, are situated throughout the garden and are inspired by the Zapotec calendar. They depict imaginary hybrid animals that act as both spirit guides and astrological embodiments of human character.

EXPLORE MEXICO AT THE PUMPKIN VILLAGE

The Dallas Arboretum’s famous Pumpkin Village transforms pumpkin houses into seven different regions of Mexico:

Casa Calabaza Azul — A pumpkin-covered house is a tribute to Frida Kahlo’s blue home (Coyoacán).

Templo de Kukulkán — A stepped pyramid of pumpkins and barrel cacti draws its inspiration from the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá (Yucatán).

Casa de Flores Wixárika — Pumpkin blossoms arranged in vivid floral patterns are a nod to the intricate beadwork done by the Huichol people (Sierra Madre Occidental).

Casa Monarca — Orange pumpkins, butterfly wings and fir branches represent the monarch butterfly migration in the Oyamel Forest (Michoacán).

Casa del Zócalo – Mexico City’s central square is represented by a gourd-and-squash house decorated with intricate paper banners called papel picado and a custom piñata (Mexico City).

Casa Zapoteca – Zapotec heritage is honored in a house featuring diamond-patterned walls, marigold garlands and Barro Negro ceramics (Oaxaca).

Casa de Saltillo – Red warty pumpkins, Talavera-style ceramics and serape fabrics inside this pumpkin house pay tribute to the region's famous artisanal tilework. (Coahuila and Puebla).

In addition to the houses, the central walkway in the Pumpkin Village also features the large-scale textile installation, The Cielo Tejido: A Canopy of Culture and Craft. It was created exclusively for the Dallas Arboretum by a collective of women artisans based in Etzatlán, Jalisco. The piece showcases Indigenous weaving traditions in a colorful canopy of patterns, intricate textures and cultural storytelling.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden Grab a brew at the garden’s after hours event, Pumpkins & Pints

There are daily fall-friendly events to enjoy during the run of Autumn at the Arboretum. Here are a few to check out:

Cooking Class: Everything Squash with Chef Sharon, Sept 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Welcome autumn with a hands-on culinary experience that celebrates the versatility of pumpkins and squash. You'll learn how to prepare a 4-course meal featuring seasonal favorites with a menu that includes: Kabocha squash, egg rolls with sweet chili sauce, cranberry-glazed roasted butternut squash with Brussels sprouts and sweet potato salad, Thai pumpkin yellow curry served with fragrant coconut rice and butter cake for dessert.

Pumpkins and Pints, select nights through Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m. Experience Autumn at the Arboretum on a fall evening. Enjoy craft beers and wine from Gil’s Elegant Catering, favorite Mexican eats from local food trucks, folkloric dancing by Las Estrellas de Tejas and entertainment from local musicians.

Pumpkins After Hours: A Sensory-Friendly Evening at the Dallas Arboretum, Sept. 30, 5:30-8 p.m. Enjoy smaller crowds, quiet zones and hands-on fall-themed activities like pumpkin exploration, leaf rubbings and nature crafts at this sensory-inclusive experience for individuals with sensory sensitivities and their families.

Details: Sept. 20-Nov. 2 at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road, Dallas. Admission on Monday through Thursday is $21.95 for adults and $17.95 for ages 2-12. Admission on Friday through Sunday is $25.95 for adults and $21.95 for ages 2–12. Admission is always free for children younger than 2. Parking is $15 per vehicle. dallasarboretum.org/autumn-at-the-arboretum.

