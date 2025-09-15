Here are 5 North Texas theaters where a show can cost under $40

Flashing lights, live music and acting onstage make theater an immersive experience unlike watching a show on a screen.

In North Texas, there are plenty of opportunities to experience the art form with a number of theater companies offering original and classic productions. The best part is, it doesn’t have to break the bank.

Interested in experiencing live theater in North Texas for less than $40? Here’s where to go:

Dallas Children’s Theater

Shows at DCT are geared towards the youngest North Texans but people of all ages can enjoy their productions. If you grew up reading The Very Hungry Caterpillar or want to bring your children to watch the Mo Willems classic The Pigeon Gets A Big Time Holiday Extravaganza!, tickets start at $33.

Amphibian Stage

Based in Fort Worth, the theater company Amphibian Stage is known for its original plays that spark conversations about issues like immigration, family conflict and identity. The theater aims to foster inclusive storytelling with recent plays like Lloyd Suh’s The Heart Sellers about the Hart-Celler Act in 1965, which abolished immigration quotas in the U.S. Tickets at Amphibian are pay-what-you-want with suggested prices starting at $10 or $15.

Jubilee Theatre

This theater has a rich legacy producing works that center the African American experience. Founded by Rudy and Marian Eastman in 1981, some of the theater’s most popular shows have included A Motown Christmas and It Ain’t Nothing But the Blues. Tickets for upcoming shows like The Voices of Donny Hathaway go for about $30.

Pocket Sandwich Theatre

In the historic downtown of Carrollton, Pocket Sandwich Theatre offers a lively dinner theater with twists on old classics like Romeo and Juliet: The Melodrama and The Phantom of the Opera. General admission is about $26.

Pegasus Theatre

This nonprofit theater started in 1985 with a spot in Deep Ellum. Now, Pegasus offers new and original comedies like the whodunit comedy-murder mystery MacMurder! at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. General admission tickets are on sale for $34.50.

Other tips to grab cheaper tickets:

Have you heard of rush tickets? Some theaters offer discounted tickets shortly before the start of a show. For artists and staff and volunteers of OAC-supported arts groups, Dallas’ Office of Arts and Culture also offers rush tickets the day of performances from places like the Dallas Theater Center, which you can sign up for here .

. If you’re a student, teacher or senior, you may be eligible for discounted ticket prices. Don’t forget to check what offers are available at theaters you want to attend.

