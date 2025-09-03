5 POC-owned North Texas galleries you’ll want to visit

There are dozens of art galleries in North Texas, but only a few are owned by people of color. Here are five POC-owned galleries trying to build community and make space for often overlooked voices.

Pencil on Paper Gallery

Founded in 2019 by Valerie Gillespie, Pencil on Paper Gallery is a contemporary studio in the Design District. The Black-owned space uplifts emerging, mid-career and veteran Dallas artists while fostering community engagement through education. Gillespie also leads the nonprofit Valerie Gillespie Contemporary, which offers artist residencies, workshops and programs that help young artists and beginners refine their skills.

Nan Coulter / The Dallas Morning News A visitor examined the artwork at the opening of the "Jennifer Monet Cowley: Patchwork" exhibition on Feb. 12, 2022 at Daisha Board Gallery in West Dallas.

Daisha Board Gallery

Daisha Board Gallery is a Black-owned contemporary art gallery that represents BIPOC artists, LGBTQ and disabled artists across media such as sculpture, photography and performance art. Located in the Oak Cliff Assembly, Daisha Board Gallery focuses on inclusion and visibility for marginalized artists.

Mi Barrio 214

Founded by Viktor Ortix in 2022, Mi Barrio 214 is a multidisciplinary community hub in Pleasant Grove. The space includes an art gallery, plant shop, coffee shop, screening printing studio, skateboard shop and comic book store. Its mission is to preserve Pleasant Grove culture while promoting safety and creativity.

Gallery 86

Established in 2017 by fraternity brothers Juan Castillo, Javier Riojas, Nicolás González and Arturo Hernandez, Gallery 86 began as a virtual art gallery to showcase underrepresented artists like themselves. Now, the group owns a physical space in Pleasant Grove, which hosts art shows, workshops, youth art classes, private lessons and community events. Their mission is to expand access to the arts in Pleasant Grove.

Wright Art Twins Gallery / The Dallas Morning News The Wright Art Twins Gallery, founded by local artists and brothers Princeton (left) and Preston Wright, hosting its second Latin Art Show November 2020.

Wright Art Twins Gallery

Brothers Princeton and Preston Wright founded Wright Art Twins Gallery in 2016 with a focus on supporting beginner artists nationwide. Located in South Side on Lamar, the Black-owned gallery has sponsored over 70 artists across major U.S. cities and organizes private shows, networking events and creative workshops. While it's been a year since the most recent post, the Wright twins YouTube channel features videos of them offering advice and insight from artists in the community.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.