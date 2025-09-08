Dungeon doors to open in Plano for new immersive D&D experience

For over 50 years, players of all ages have been slaying dragons and going on quests while playing the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop game. Now, North Texas residents can play the game in real life.

After enchanting fans in Canada, Dungeons & Dragons: The Immersive Quest is now inviting U.S. fans to step inside the story of the role-playing game, become the heroes of their own quest and see the magic of D&D come alive like never before.

Inside an over 16,000-square-foot space in Plano, guests will encounter an immersive theater, video storytelling, highly detailed scenic design, engaging soundscapes, interactive multimedia stations and themed food and beverages.

Players who decide to embark on the quest will choose what type of adventurer they want to play as and then go on to retrieve the powerful magical gem from the clutches of a dragon.

Visitors can expect to meet iconic D&D characters like the Barbarian, Bard, Cleric, Druid, Fighter, Monk, Paladin, Ranger, Rogue, Sorcerer, Warlock, and, of course, Wizard walking around and interacting with them.

Courtesy of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Fans of Dungeons and Dragons will get the chance to play in real life starting Oct. 15 in Plano.

The Immersive Quest experience lasts approximately an hour, and attendees can spend as much time as they like perusing the market stocked with themed food and drinks and merchandise. It’s recommended for ages 8 and up.

Details: Opens Oct. 15, at 2712 Central Expressway, Plano. Hours will be Wednesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. General tickets start at $34.90.

