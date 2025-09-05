Homemade and human-powered, Red Bull Flugtag is back in D-FW after more than a decade

Leonardo da Vinci created his first flying machine during the 1480s, and the Wright Brothers’ first flight was in 1903.

This year, North Texans will also take to the air during Red Bull Flugtag Dallas on Sept. 13, 2025, in Irving.

The Red Bull Flugtag competition is returning to Dallas-Fort Worth for the first time in 12 years. The term flugtag originated from German meaning “flight day.” During the competition, teams will build and launch human-powered machines from a 22-foot-high ramp into Lake Carolyn in Irving’s Las Colinas area. Whichever craft flies the farthest wins.

Courtesy of Red Bull Flugtag / www.redbullmediahouse.com The last time Red Bull Flugtag came to North Texas was in 2013.

At the event, more than 30 teams are expected to participate, including corporate teams, returning teams and amateurs. Corporate and brand teams, such as Topgolf, Doodles and The Blunder Dragons, will face off against returning Red Bull competitors FlamBouyancy 2: FLYboyant and Barbie’s Revenge. Some local amateur and community teams are 100 Men vs Gorilla, TACO a.k.a. Texas Aeronautics & Crash Organization, and Visionaries.

Each flight will be judged by a lineup of celebrity judges that includes Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier; pro volleyball player and Red Bull athlete Madisen Skinner; former ATP tennis stars and Nothing Major podcast hosts John Isner and Steve Johnson; and North Texas-based TikTok creator Romeo Centeno.

The event, which is free to attend, will kick off with a skydiving demo from the Red Bull Air Force.

Organizers are anticipating a crowd of over 30,000 spectators of all ages.

Details: Sept. 13 from noon to 4 p.m. at Levy Event Plaza at Lake Carolyn, 501 E Las Colinas Blvd., Irving. Free.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

