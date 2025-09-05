Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders open 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' after NFL opener

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders opened The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday with a high-energy performance. The show followed the NFL season opener where the Dallas Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles.

Six dancers shook their pompoms in unison to a new routine as a glowing star floated behind them while Steve Higgins introduced the guests for the night.

It wasn’t their first appearance on the late-night show. In June, the squad performed their signature pregame “Thunderstruck” routine alongside Fallon during a segment called Audience Suggestion Box.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders drew national attention in 2024 after the first season of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders premiered on Netflix. The series pulls back the curtains on the iconic team, spotlighting grueling tryouts, long hours of rehearsals and the challenge of balancing personal lives with professional demands.

Season 2 grabbed just as much attention after premiering in June. One buzzworthy moment was when the show revealed dancers secured a 400% pay raise after some veteran cheerleaders advocated for wage increases throughout the season.

Netflix announced in August that America’s Sweethearts will return for Season 3 in 2026.

