'Everything's bigger in Texas’: Get to know Dallas rapper S3nsi Molly

Marissa “S3nsi Molly” White, 26, is best-known for her breakout hit 223 featuring Lil Brook. What started as a fun freestyle featuring the Arlington native eventually gained the attention of Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty, who would later feature on the remix.

Since then, White has built a steady following, with more than 16,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. She’s worked with notable artists like Drakeo the Ruler, HoodRich Pablo Juan and Soulja Boy.

“I never knew that I would have a song with Lil Yachty or a song with Soulja Boy,” White said. “I used to be 9 years old cranking it. It makes you keep going. It makes you feel like you're able to do whatever you want to do.”

White talked to us about the Dallas music scene and using music as self expression.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

When and how did you get into rapping?

I started rapping when I turned 18.

I've always loved music, but I didn't think being a rapper was realistic because I thought you had to be famous. So I just started writing rhymes in my book and freestyling to YouTube beats, and then my friends were like, “Bro, you should do that for real.” So I found a studio, and I started rapping.

What's the story behind the name S3nsi Molly?

A lot of people read it and they just think it says Sensei but it's really “Sen-see.”

S3nsi came from an abbreviated word that I'm not good at pronouncing and it means no seeds in your weed. It means like good weed, basically. Molly came from the [Migos] Hannah Montana song “I got Molly, I've got white.” I'm like, you know what? I'm gonna name myself Molly. Molly white, because my last name is White. Yep, S3nsi Molly, I blended the two together and that's me.

What was it like growing in the Dallas music scene?

Right now, people are kind of sticking together more than they used to, so coming up it was like I had to push myself and push people to gravitate towards me and what I'm doing.

It's still kind of hard, but I know that my rank is still at the top. It’s a lot of talented artists out here actually that don't get recognition.

DeMarcus Williams / The Dallas Morning News White has worked with notable artists like Drakeo the Ruler, HoodRich Pablo Juan and Soulja Boy.

Does fashion, music videos or other visual aesthetics play a role when you're making music? Are any of them Dallas-influenced?

I'm not going to lie, I make all sorts of different music. A lot of the music that I have out is kind of one genre because I wasn't really sure how to put my other styles of music out, but me creating music definitely depends on what I'm wearing. How I'm feeling.

I could dress super girly or I could dress like a tomboy and that affects my mind and how I view things, but I view things in so many different ways, I’m able to create in different types of ways.

I like Kelis. Her style is me. I love old-school stuff. I like to be cute and back-in-the-day type vibes. Real 2000s.

Do you believe Dallas has a specific flow or sound the way other areas are easily identified like Atlanta, New York and California?

To be honest with you, no, because a lot of the artists that have their wave, they all sound different and they all gain traction due to their sound. Right now, New Dallas has their wave, but I think that's just their own thing. I don't think the whole metroplex sounds like them.

Yeah, especially how people in Dallas consider themselves Dallas folks and Fort Worth has their own area. Is there something about the Dallas music scene you wish more people outside the city understood or appreciated?

Everything's bigger in Texas, so respect us.

That’s honestly so real. What kind of challenges have you faced as a woman in hip-hop?

Gaining my respect and getting credit where it's due. Like I said, I'm real independent and hands on, so I do everything mostly myself. It's hard to find the right people to network with or connect with in order to build your team.

What are you working on now? And new projects or performances?

I have a few singles that I'm going to release, and they're really personal. I got some turn-up songs that I want to release but I got personal songs that help me get to where I am right now, and that's what I'm really focused on – how I want to release them, how I want my roll out to be, and everything.

I am going to drop a project in October. I don't know the name yet. I'm still deciding on that. That’s my hardest part of working on a project, thinking about the name.

Where do you see your music going in the next few years?

On plenty of movies, plenty of shows, plenty of tours, plenty of stages, plenty of cities. I'm just gonna be everywhere. I see it and I feel it. I've been working so hard and I'm finally getting the recognition that I deserve.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.