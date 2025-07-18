Hudson Westbrook releasing full-length debut album

In less than a year, Hudson Westbrook has gone from an unknown college kid to on-the-cusp country star.

The singer, who grew up in Stephenville, west of Fort Worth, dropped out of Texas Tech last fall, just before Billboard named him “Country Rookie of the Month.” On July 25, he’ll release his full-length debut album, Texas Forever, a collection of simple, straightforward tunes delivered in a pleading twang of a tenor: “House Again,” which he cowrote about his parent’s divorce, is already getting traction on radio.

Earlier this year, he played to capacity crowds at Billy Bob’s and House of Blues. Next, he’ll step up to the Toyota Music Factory, which he headlines on Nov. 7. You can also see Westbrook perform Aug. 22, after the rodeo at Bulls, Bands and Barrels at Fort Worth’s Cowtown Coliseum.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

