Texan explores young-onset Parkinson’s in Audible comedy series ‘Shaky’

For Oak Cliff native Katherine Craft, the new audio comedy series Shaky is personal. The writer-director’s nine-episode series, released July 3 on Amazon’s Audible service, is about a Texas musician whose hard-partying lifestyle is threatened by a diagnosis of young-onset Parkinson’s disease.

“It’s based on my own experiences with low vision and becoming more disabled in my 20s, and my dad’s experience with Parkinson’s,” Craft said via email. “Shaky is the kind of disability story I wish I’d had — one that’s funny and real, without the pressure to be inspirational.”

Audible "Shaky" stars Rosa Salazar as a 30-year-old drummer who moves from Austin back to Plano to live with her mom and sister, while trying to avoid dealing with her diagnosis of young-onset Parkinson's disease.

Shaky stars Rosa Salazar as the 30-year-old drummer who moves from Austin back to Plano to live with her mom and sister, while trying to avoid dealing with her diagnosis. Mayan Lopez, Roselyn Sánchez and Sonny Carl Davis also star in the series.

Craft, a UT Austin alumna who lives in Austin, also wrote for the Apple TV+ series Best Foot Forward.

