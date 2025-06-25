Let me see your grill: New exhibition shows artistry behind custom jeweled mouthpieces

Masahiro LaMarsh didn't set out to become a grillmaker, but when a friend broke a tooth and couldn't afford to see a dentist, LaMarsh, then a novice jeweler, stepped in. He crafted a custom cap for his friend's front teeth, a practical solution that started him down a deeper creative path.

That was four years ago. Now, LaMarsh is showcasing his grill work at “Anticlastic,” an exhibition at Dallas Contemporary.

The show, part of the museum's annual summer series, showcases LaMarsh’s custom-made grills as sculptural artworks – bold, personal and rooted in cultural heritage. In the museum's darkened black-box showroom, three illuminated pillars serve as the focal point. Each pillar is filled with grills crafted with different materials such as black diamonds, rubies and brass. Seven Gates is made out of 22-karat gold and draws inspiration from Moorish architecture while Cherry Blossom is made out of white gold and stubbed with pink sapphires. Another piece, Cathedral, is made out of sterling silver and takes inspiration from Catholic architecture.

Shafkat Anowar / The Dallas Morning News Custom grills or mouth pieces loaned by musician Erykah Badu remain during an exhibition, on Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Dallas.

Curator and graphic design manager Alexandria Hulsey collaborated with LaMarsh over the past year to bring “Anticlastic” to life. Their conversations centered on what it means to work as a contemporary artist today and how something like a grill, often seen as a niche accessory, can be considered fine art.

“A lot of people that come in here are young and interested in fashion and identity and culture,” Hulsey said. “I think that this show speaks to that in a lot of ways.”

LaMarsh depicts grills as small sculptures packed with self-expression. He aims to bridge the gap between classical craftsmanship and contemporary art. Hulsey said she aimed to honor that perspective. Together they created an exhibition that speaks to Dallas’ vibrant urban subcultures while challenging traditional museum norms.

“We are seeing these pieces in a museum in a different context,” she said. “And sort of like solidifying that they are art, and this is like a storied art form to create grills.”

LaMarsh is a self-taught artist known for his sculptural work and custom pieces. He studied marble carving in Carrara, Italy, and Iceland, where he also exhibited at the Whales of Iceland museum. Over the years, he’s created custom grills for artists including Zach “Shigeto” Saginaw, Michèle Lamy and Erykah Badu.

LaMarsh treats each commission as intimate collaboration. After a detailed consultation to understand the clients personality, he molds their teeth and begins the slow work of polishing, carving and setting gems to reflect their unique identity.

“What we're trying to do is create an extension of them,” LaMarsh said.

Shafkat Anowar / The Dallas Morning News Guests go around custom grillz or mouth pieces loaned by musician Erykah Badu remain during an exhibition, on Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Dallas.

To LaMarsh, grills are more than just jewelry – they're symbols of identity crafted with precision and intention. He hopes his work challenges traditional notions of fine art and celebrates the creative depth of overlooked subcultures.

“It's like putting this in your face and you having to reconcile that this is contemporary art,” LaMarsh said. “Such a beautiful, powerful, aggressive way to ensure that subcultures are respected in the same way.”

“Anticlastic” is on view at Dallas Contemporary through August.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.