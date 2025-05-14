Verdigris Ensemble revives immersive, Rumi-inspired ‘Shams’ with new elements

The relationship between the 13th-century poet Rumi and his mentor Shams Tabrizi lasted just 40 days. But the brief encounter shook his traditional religious upbringing and led to a body of work whose influence has cut across faiths, cultures and historical periods.

Sam Brukhman is one of the most recent to be touched by the story of the Persian mystic. Two years ago, the founder and artistic director of the Verdigris Ensemble conceived Shams, an audiovisual production he says changed his life.

“It became clear that the music was only the baseline of the experience. Audiences found themselves moved, connected and seen.”

Richard Hill Photography Verdigris Ensemble artistic director Sam Brukhman conducting "Shams," an audiovisual production set to the music of 13th century poet Rumi.

For a new version co-produced by the Crow Museum of Asian Art, Brukhman has broadened the 55-minute piece to feature Bruce Wood Dance Dallas in choreography by Joy Bollinger, the company’s artistic director.

Verdigris commissioned the music from Iranian American composer Sahba Aminikia, who set Rumi’s poetry in the original Farsi for the 16 members of the choir. Shams also includes a string quartet, pre-recorded sounds, projections and visual art by another Iranian American, Dallas-based painter Sara Baumann.

