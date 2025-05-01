The Swiss Avenue Home Tour celebrates 50 years of exploring historic Dallas residences

Looking for a unique way to celebrate mom on her special day? One Mother's Day event that fits the bill as out-of-the-ordinary is the annual Swiss Avenue Historic District Home Tour .

For 50 years, the event has given visitors a glimpse inside the historic residences in the East Dallas neighborhood. The grand houses are thought to be some of the finest examples of early 20th century architecture in the Southwest.

Some of the homes on view this year include a Frank Lloyd Wright inspiration, a Tudor mansion known as the Crown Jewel of Swiss Avenue and two homes celebrating their 100th birthdays.

In addition to touring the historic homes, there's plenty more to enjoy.

Swiss Avenue Historic District Ride, don't walk, down Swiss Avenue in a horse-drawn carriage during the annual home tour.

Air-conditioned mini coaches and horse-drawn carriages

Mom can travel in style on air-conditioned mini coaches that drop off and pick up in front of each of the tour houses as well as at Savage Park. For an extra special experience, you can also tour the houses in a horse-drawn carriage. Mom will feel like a queen as you make your way down the avenue. Both the coaches and carriages are free.

Learn how people lived, worked and played back when Dallas was young

Costumed actors transport you back to Swiss Avenue's early years in a living history play on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Aldredge House Museum. Attendance is free but limited to the first 40 guests.

Live entertainment

Take a break and head to shady Savage Park where you can enjoy a variety of musical entertainment throughout the weekend. Featured performers include Eric Folkerth, Holland K. Smith, and Colin Boyd & Riley O'Riley. Food and beverages are also available for purchase from food trucks on site in the park.

Art Fair

Browse a variety of crafts, jewelry, art, books and other goods at the art fair on the median across from Savage Park.

1 of 5 — home tour 2.jpg 4938 Swiss Avenue Swiss Avenue Historic District 2 of 5 — home tour 3.jpg 5002 Swiss Avenue Swiss Avenue Historic District 3 of 5 — home tour 4.jpg 4937 Swiss Avenue Swiss Avenue Historic District 4 of 5 — KERA:041625_Aldredge_House_swiss_avenue.jpg 5500 Swiss Avenue Swiss Avenue Historic District 5 of 5 — KERA:041625_5922-Swiss_Avenue_Home_tour 6.jpg 5922 Swiss Avenue Swiss Avenue Historic District

Celebrate the 100th birthday of 5922 Swiss Ave. and 6243 La Vista Drive

Raise a glass on the front lawn at each house on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. with complimentary birthday cookies and chilled prosecco. Both homes are featured on this year's tour.

Details: May 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., May 11, noon-6 p.m. Swiss Avenue Historic District in Dallas. Tickets can be purchased online for $30 each through 6 p.m. Friday, May 9. They can also be purchased at the event for $35.

Here are five more ways to surprise mom on Mother’s Day. Also, make sure to check out the Go See DFW calendar for even more weekend activities.

