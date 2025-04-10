Pooches are on parade for 2025 Easter in Turtle Creek Park
If you're looking for a hopping good time this holiday, put on your finest Easter bonnet and head to Easter in Turtle Creek Park.
The annual event, hosted by the Turtle Creek Conservancy, has been an Easter Sunday tradition for over 50 years at the historic park. It includes plenty of festive afternoon activities for you and your little bunnies.
The afternoon kicks off with a children’s egg hunt. Kids ages 10 and under are invited to scour the park’s expansive lawn for hundreds of candy-filled eggs. While you’re there, don’t miss the opportunity to snap a pose with the Easter Bunny himself.
After the egg hunt, grab a seat on the curb along Turtle Creek Boulevard and settle in for the famous Pooch Parade. That’s right, pups and their partners will sashay down the boulevard dressed in their Easter finery. Registration is $50 per costume entry, and prizes will be awarded in categories such as best original costume and best Easter costume.
The festivities also include food trucks and an Easter Egg Recognition Wall, a space that allows people to honor or remember someone special.
The afternoon concludes with a concert from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet. Bring a picnic basket and a blanket for relaxing on the lawn while listening to the music.
Organizers expect more than 7,000 visitors for the event, so be sure to get there early to grab a place on the lawn.
Details: April 20, 1 to 4 p.m., Turtle Creek Park, 3333 Turtle Creek Blvd., Dallas. Free.
Just so you don’t miss a thing, head over to the Go See DFW calendar for more Easter fun. In the meantime, here are a few to consider.
- Denton’s Easter Eggstravaganza, April 12, 9 a.m.- noon, Quakertown Park and Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St., Denton. Free. Details
- Sensory Friendly Egg-Streme Easter Hunt, April 12, 12:30- 1:30 p.m., Corinth Community Park, 3700 Corinth Parkway. Free. Details
- Easter Eggstravaganza, Frisco, April 19, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Omni PGA Frisco, 4341 PGA Parkway, Frisco. Tickets $5-$25. Details
- Easter Bunny Express, April 20, Grapevine Vintage Railroad, 705 S. Main St., Grapevine. Tickets start at $22. Details
- Easter at Reunion Tower, April 20, 1-4 p.m., Reunion Tower, 300 Reunion Blvd. E., Dallas. Tickets $10-$40. Details
The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.
Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.
This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.