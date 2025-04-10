Pooches are on parade for 2025 Easter in Turtle Creek Park

If you're looking for a hopping good time this holiday, put on your finest Easter bonnet and head to Easter in Turtle Creek Park .

The annual event, hosted by the Turtle Creek Conservancy, has been an Easter Sunday tradition for over 50 years at the historic park. It includes plenty of festive afternoon activities for you and your little bunnies.

Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News Children scramble to collect Easter eggs during a hunt at Easter in Turtle Creek Park in Dallas, March 31, 2024.

The afternoon kicks off with a children’s egg hunt. Kids ages 10 and under are invited to scour the park’s expansive lawn for hundreds of candy-filled eggs. While you’re there, don’t miss the opportunity to snap a pose with the Easter Bunny himself.

After the egg hunt, grab a seat on the curb along Turtle Creek Boulevard and settle in for the famous Pooch Parade. That’s right, pups and their partners will sashay down the boulevard dressed in their Easter finery. Registration is $50 per costume entry, and prizes will be awarded in categories such as best original costume and best Easter costume.

The festivities also include food trucks and an Easter Egg Recognition Wall, a space that allows people to honor or remember someone special.

The afternoon concludes with a concert from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet. Bring a picnic basket and a blanket for relaxing on the lawn while listening to the music.

Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News For 20 years now, friends Phillip Laffey of New York (right), Tom DeArman of Dallas (center) and Randy Mask wear floral bouquets to the Pooch Parade at Easter in Turtle Creek Park in Dallas, March 31, 2024

Organizers expect more than 7,000 visitors for the event, so be sure to get there early to grab a place on the lawn.

Details : April 20, 1 to 4 p.m., Turtle Creek Park, 3333 Turtle Creek Blvd., Dallas. Free.

Just so you don’t miss a thing, head over to the Go See DFW calendar for more Easter fun. In the meantime, here are a few to consider.



