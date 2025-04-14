Busking, an iconic NYC hustle, comes to downtown Dallas

Last Tuesday outside Berkley’s Market in downtown Dallas, singer-songwriter Alexandra Pritchard stood atop a yellow decal that read “Official Busking Location.”

People sat scattered around the concrete patio, a few absorbed in conversation, others eating sandwiches and salads or scrolling through their phones.

As Pritchard, 28, began to play, some directed their attention to her. Strumming her guitar, she performed acoustic renditions of throwback pop songs like “Genie in a Bottle” and “Teenage Dirtbag” interspersed with original music.

In a brief aside, she expressed gratitude for being able to “soundtrack” the onlookers’ lunch break.

Pritchard is one of 18 musicians in the inaugural cohort for Dallas Sounds Amplified, a busking program that launched on April 3 after a pilot run last fall.

Led by the Dallas Music Office, the initiative transforms high-traffic spots around downtown into pseudo-stages for emerging local acts. The current roster of talent will remain through the end of the year, and the program plans to expand to Deep Ellum in the fall.

Bringing live music into public spaces

In 2021, Dallas was designated as a music-friendly community by the Texas Music Office, a certification bestowed upon places committed to “attracting and developing music industry growth,” according to the office’s website.

But Kristina Kirkenaer-Hart, director of the Dallas Music Office, frequently heard a question from industry colleagues: “If we’re a music-friendly city, how come you don’t hear it in the streets?”

The short answer: musicians would get ticketed.

“We will never be considered as a destination for music if you don’t hear it in public places. It should be infused in daily life,” Kirkenaer-Hart said.

Dallas Sounds Amplified is modeled after Music Under New York, a busking program that allows artists to perform at transit sites across the Big Apple.

“Dallas is nowhere near the size of New York City,” Kirkenaer-Hart said. “It seem[ed] like something I could easily implement.”

The office used artificial intelligence to determine where and when foot traffic was at its peak in downtown Dallas. Performances will take place at five locations, including the Main Street Garden Park and outside Wild Bill’s Western Store toward the end of the workday.

Instead of playing for loose change or bills, buskers will have QR codes that onlookers can scan to give tips.

At the end of the year, the performers will be placed in a public for-hire directory. Although the Dallas Music Office does not pursue jobs for them, Kirkenaer-Hart said, it does provide resources on negotiating contracts and navigating corporate gigs.



A platform for artists

After her two-hour set last Tuesday outside Berkley’s, Pritchard praised the Sounds Amplified program for giving local acts recurring opportunities to perform.

“All artists really crave is just people that actually have pull and influence to see you and to say, ‘We really need to platform this art,‘” she said.

There aren’t many places for smaller artists to play in town, Pritchard added.

“It’s so hard to get into those bigger rooms unless you have the audience that can sell tickets. But you can’t get the audience unless you play shows,” she continued, calling this a “vicious cycle.”

Busking, which may at times have a less attentive or interactive crowd, allows Pritchard to test out new material with lower stakes than at a traditional venue, she said. “It’s a really good challenge to see what’s going to make an audience member’s ears perk up.”

