Only 8% of media execs are people of color. This Dallas summer program aims to change that

Dallas hip-hop legend Tracy “The D.O.C.” Curry is launching a new summer program to create career pathways for young creatives in South Dallas.

He announced The Dream Experience Academy (DEA) Thursday night at a kickoff event at the Kessler Theater in Oak Cliff. The program aims to give students from underserved communities opportunities in the arts, entertainment and tech industries.

The academy seeks to address racial disparities in media and entertainment, where people of color hold just 8% of executive positions, according to UCLA’s 2020 Hollywood Diversity Report. To bridge the gap, the program has partnered with companies such as Gamesquare, Bosque Ranch Productions and the T.D. Jakes Foundation. Together, they will equip students with hands-on training in gaming, music and software development.

“Whether they go to college or they go directly into the workforce, we believe that entrepreneurship drives community impact,” president of the Dreams Experience Academy, Chris Gannett said. “By producing more entrepreneurs, we're accelerating the host community's path to economic independence.”

Liz Rymarev / The Dallas Morning News The D.O.C., rapper and singer, takes a moment after speaking at the Dreams Experience Academy launch event in Dallas, on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

The program also aims to tackle chronic absenteeism in South Dallas schools. DEA is partnering with the nonprofit For Oak Cliff, which has made reducing student absenteeism a priority this year. For the first round of kids, the academy is hoping to work with students in grades 7-12.

Beyond academics and career development, Curry and Gannett hope the program expands students’ visions for their futures.

“Maybe one of these kids never got a chance to even touch a computer but his mind works in a way that if you set him off, he's gonna bring you something that you could never imagine,” Curry said.

The launch event drew community leaders in philanthropy, education and entertainment. Students from the non-profit Big Thought performed original songs and spoken words.

Liz Rymarev / The Dallas Morning News Chris Gannett, CEO of D.O.C. Cares and the Dreams Experience Academy, listens to Lathosha Herron Bruff, vice president of inclusion and community engagement at the Dallas regional chamber, speak at the Dreams Experience Academy launch event in Dallas, on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

For 17-year-old Jadyn Torres, a Big Thought student with dreams of breaking into the music industry, programs like this make those dreams feel within reach.

“It'll open opportunities and chances for those who didn't have them while growing up,” Torres said. “I hope it takes away that restriction.”

The Dream Experience Academy is open to all Dallas students. They must be enrolled in school to qualify.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.