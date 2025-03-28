Instagram worthy installation returns to Dallas Museum of Art in May

Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama is bringing her iconic Infinity Mirror Rooms series back to Dallas this spring. The exhibition was last in these parts seven years ago.

Beginning in May, visitors can find Instagram-worthy photos by stepping inside the reflective chambers of All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins, where visitors find themselves in a seemingly endless field of glowing yellow gourds covered in black polka dots. The installation explores Kusama’s signature themes of infinity, the sublime and obsessive repetition.

Tickets are required to view the exhibition. Only two visitors may enter the installation at a time.

Details:

May 7 - Jan 18 at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201.$20. https://dma.org/

