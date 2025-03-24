Don’t be a fool and go see this year’s April Fool’s Comedy Jam

Just in time for April Fools’ Day, get ready to laugh as four comedy legends take center stage. If your idea of a good time is comedians roasting everything and everyone in sight, this is the place to be.

The 8th April Fool’s Comedy Jam is coming to Grand Prairie at the beginning of April. Headliners include Earthquake, Bruce Bruce, Tony Rock and Dominique.

Stand-up comedian Earthquake will get the night rolling. In addition to more than 30 years in comedy, he is an actor and radio host. The comedian also has a Netflix special titled Chappelle’s Home Team — Earthquake: Legendary.

Bruce Bruce will take the stage next, showcasing his wit, improv skills and adult comedy. He is best known for hosting BET’s ComicView in the early 2000s, in addition to making appearances in a variety of comedic films.

Tony Rock, Chris Rock’s younger brother who is known for his debut comedy special Rock The World, will be the third comedian to perform at the event. His humor focuses on Black culture, relationships, gender and post-pandemic life.

To wrap up the night, Dominique Witten will showcase her thought-provoking comedy focused on politics and culture. She’s been featured on Def Comedy Jam, Chappelle’s Show and Last Comic Standing.

DETAILS: April 5 at 8 p.m. at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie, 1001 Texas Trust Way, Grand Prairie. Tickets are $48 to $555.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.