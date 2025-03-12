Comedian Taylor Tomlinson to make appearance in Dallas-Fort Worth

At only 31 years old, Taylor Tomlinson has been doing standup for nearly half her life and hosts her own late-night show on CBS, After Midnight.

With a relatable style that leans in part on her upbringing in a devout religious family, Tomlinson got her start at age 16 on the church circuit before moving to comedy clubs when she turned 18. In 2015, she was a top 10 finisher on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. She’s toured with heavyweights like Conan O’Brien and Whitney Cummings, and she’s released a trio of Netflix specials since 2020.

With killer timing and a big presence on social media, Tomlinson made Billboard’s list of the 10 highest-grossing comedians on tour in 2023 — the only woman on the list alongside heavyweights like Bill Burr, Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart.

Tomlinson took the CBS late-night job — After Midnight launched in January 2024 — on the condition that she would only record the show three days a week so she could keep performing comedy gigs on weekends. That’s good news for North Texans, because Tomlinson’s “The Save Me Tour” has a weekend stop in Grand Prairie.

DETAILS: March 15 at 8 p.m. at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie. Tickets start at $86.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

