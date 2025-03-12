© 2025 KERA News
Comedian Taylor Tomlinson to make appearance in Dallas-Fort Worth

KERA | By Travis Pinson | The Dallas Morning News
Published March 12, 2025 at 1:44 PM CDT
Taylor Tomlinson will perform at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie.
Andrew Max Levy
At only 31 years old, Taylor Tomlinson has been doing standup for nearly half her life and hosts her own late-night show on CBS, After Midnight.

With a relatable style that leans in part on her upbringing in a devout religious family, Tomlinson got her start at age 16 on the church circuit before moving to comedy clubs when she turned 18. In 2015, she was a top 10 finisher on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. She’s toured with heavyweights like Conan O’Brien and Whitney Cummings, and she’s released a trio of Netflix specials since 2020.

With killer timing and a big presence on social media, Tomlinson made Billboard’s list of the 10 highest-grossing comedians on tour in 2023 — the only woman on the list alongside heavyweights like Bill Burr, Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart.

Tomlinson took the CBS late-night job — After Midnight launched in January 2024 — on the condition that she would only record the show three days a week so she could keep performing comedy gigs on weekends. That’s good news for North Texans, because Tomlinson’s “The Save Me Tour” has a weekend stop in Grand Prairie.

DETAILS: March 15 at 8 p.m. at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie. Tickets start at $86.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.
Arts & Culture KERA NewsArts Accesscomedy
Travis Pinson | The Dallas Morning News
Travis Pinson is a special contributor at The Dallas Morning News.
