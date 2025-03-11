SXSW gives North Texas DJs, singers, musicians, rappers a spotlight beyond 'bougie' Dallas

For many artists, South by Southwest isn't just a festival – it’s a launchpad. Creatives flood Austin each year hoping to connect with industry leaders, land gigs and showcase their talent. This year, North Texas performers made their mark in a big way.

Dallas and Fort Worth DJs, singers and rappers transformed Crazy Conchaz, a new traditional Mexican restaurant and nightclub just outside downtown Austin, into a hub for free mini festival-style events. They aimed to expand North Texas artists' recognition beyond their home turf.

The weekend kicked off with Lost in the FRQZY, a five-hour mixer where DJs of various genres shared the stage. Four of the 13 participating DJs hail from North Texas, adding to the region's growing footprint at SXSW.

Each event throughout the week will feature more North Texas collaborations, such as The Interlude, a dance party where 19 North Texas music artists will perform. Local names such as Kali Flower and Rincon will take the stage. Between sets, Dallas DJs Rene “Cozy Campos” Campos Jr and Aniya Henry keep the energy high.

Campos, a 32-year-old fixture in Dallas’ creative scene, led the weekend's efforts.

He started as a podcast host for Up2Something Media, interviewing local artists who often praised his ability to bring people together. Inspired by their feedback, he pivoted to DJing, a passion inherited from his father. In just three years, his deep music knowledge led him to this SXSW debut.

Rene "Cozy" Campos/Courtesy Rene "Cozy" Campos is a Dallas DJ and podcaster that specializes in various genres.

Campos teamed up with Texas Guru Entertainment, a Texas creative group that encouraged him to bring a fresh energy to Rainey Street, one of Austin’s Historic Districts known for its lively nightlife and food trucks. For Campos, this weekend isn’t just about music – it’s about representation.

“It's important to just have Dallas go to ‘South by’ because people look at us like the bougie version of Texas,” Campos said. “But I feel like there's so much to offer.”

Campos said he’s seen too many North Texas artists struggle to gain recognition outside the region. He sees the lack of visibility as a major barrier between local talent and success, and he aims to challenge the perception of what Dallas music can be.

While Austin has a strong house music scene, he notes that hip-hop, reggaeton and afrobeats are underrepresented. He sees SXSW as the perfect stage to highlight North Texas’ diversity.

For Campos, this weekend will boost Dallas’ reputation, putting Dallas on the map in a way that reflects its true creative identity. He hopes his fellow artists gain the exposure they need to take the next steps in their careers.

“I think it's just important to just showcase what Dallas is really made of,” Campos said. “Showcase the ones who've been overlooked – who’ve been doubted.”