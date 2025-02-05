Comedian Sam Morril’s ‘Errors Tour’ coming to the Majestic Theatre in Dallas

A rising star on the New York standup comedy scene, Sam Morril is known for riffing on personal topics with a dark, deadpan sensibility. With a half-dozen comedy specials to his credit — most recently 2024’s Sam Morril: You’ve Changed on Amazon Prime — Morril is highly regarded as a joke writer by fans and fellow comics.

His relatable stories and sharp wit have landed him on America’s Got Talent, Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar and even the 2019 film Joker, in which he played a comedian at an open-mic night. He appeared on Netflix’s Torching 2024: A Roast Of The Year, which premiered Dec. 27 and remained in the streaming service’s Top 10 shows for two weeks.

He also co-hosts the liquor-soaked podcast We Might Be Drunk with fellow comedian and friend Mark Normand, with whom he teamed up to launch a whiskey brand, Bodega Cat.

Morril will perform in Dallas for one night only as “The Errors Tour” rolls through North Texas.

Details: Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas. Tickets start at $53. majestictheatredallas.com.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.