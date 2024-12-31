Carpenters tribute band to perform in Dallas-Fort Worth, close to you

The Carpenters were a fixture on American radio stations in the 1970s and early 80s, winning over fans with the smooth contralto vocals of Karen Carpenter and the harmonizing and composition of her brother, Richard, who played piano and keyboard. The duo released 14 studio albums, becoming leaders in the soft rock, easy listening and adult contemporary genres before Karen Carpenter’s death in 1983, at age 32, from complications of an eating disorder.

Fans of the Carpenters will find an uncanny tribute in Carpenters Legacy, which has developed a reputation for capturing not only the sound but also the look of the iconic duo.

Carpenters Legacy, which maintains a residency at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, features Sally Olson and Ned Mills as the Carpenters, backed by a trio of capable musicians on guitar, drums and various woodwind instruments.

Performing hits like “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “(They Long to Be) Close to You” and “Rainy Days and Mondays,” the duo have won six Best of Las Vegas awards.

But Carpenters fans don’t have to go all the way to Sin City to catch Carpenters Legacy. They’ll perform “A Re-creation of the 1976 Live Show” in Richardson on Jan. 11.

Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Eisemann Center in Richardson. $55-$90. Details.

