Turkey trots, a campy Christmas and even burlesque. It's all in this week's holiday guide

It's Thanksgiving week so no doubt you're a bit frazzled. What with family coming, a turkey to defrost and numerous football games to watch, it can make your head spin. Not to make you stress even more, but have you thought about what to do with the family after the big meal is in the books?

You haven't?

Good news! Here's one less thing to worry about-- for week two of our holiday series, we've lined up picks that are perfect for visiting out-of-town family this post-Thanksgiving weekend.

Don’t forget to visit Go See DFW to find even more holiday events. And be sure to check individual websites for schedule changes and other updates.



HOLIDAY EXPERIENCES

Frank L Junior/shutterstock

CAMP CHRISTMAS

If you consider yourself a Christmas aficionado, then Camp Christmas is for you. The quirky holiday installation in the Dallas Arts District is filled to the brim with over-the-top decorations that are designed for you to explore and wander through. For an additional fee you can also take a guided tour of the experience with a camp counselor and add a sit-down with Santa. ASL-interpreted and sensory friendly times are also available.

Details: Daily through Dec. 29 at Strauss Square in Dallas. Check the website for ticket prices.

GRAND TREE LIGHTING AT GALLERIA DALLAS

If you're a thrill-seeker and just can't stay away from the mall this weekend, be sure to catch the lighting of Galleria Dallas’ 95-foot Christmas tree, which, by the way, is the largest indoor Christmas tree in the United States. The event features an ice-skating show with Olympic skaters; Missile Toes, the Galleria's famous back-flipping ice-skating Santa and a fireworks finale.

Details: Nov. 29 and 30 from noon to 1 p.m. at Galleria Dallas. Free.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: A MCKINNEY CHRISTMAS

Explore the 14-block area of McKinney’s historic downtown at this 44th annual holiday event. Enjoy a variety of activities, food, and entertainment including pictures with Santa, a Yuletide market, family-friendly rides and a petting zoo. And don't miss the tree lighting at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.

Details: Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 in Historic Downtown McKinney. Free.

DANCE

Master1305/Shutterstock

TEXAS BALLET THEATER: THE NUTCRACKER

Texas Ballet Theater returns to dazzle audiences with its annual holiday production. The extravagant ballet features big colorful sets, sparkly costumes and a professional cast to tell the classic story. Be sure to get there early for matinee performances for a special pre-ballet event. Children and families can visit the Kingdom of Sweets children’s area, and meet a real ballerina, write a letter to the dancers, see costumes up close and learn about ballet training.

Details: Nov. 29-Dec. 8 at the Winspear Opera House , Dallas. $25-$150.

CHAMBERLAIN BALLET: THE NUTCRACKER

Snow will fall and mice will scurry in Chamberlain Performing Arts’ 2024 production of The Nutcracker. The Richardson Symphony Orchestra accompanies the cast of snowflakes and mice and guest dancers. Hee Seo of American Ballet Theatre and Tyler Angle of New York City Ballet perform the roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Cavalier.

Details: Nov. 29-Dec.1 at the Eisemann Center, Richardson. $32-$112.

FROSTY FLIRTEASE: A WINTER-THEMED BURLESQUE SPECTACULAR

Are the adults in your house tired of being nice and looking for something on Santa's naughty list? Head to the historic Plaza Theater in Garland for an evening of holiday fun featuring feathers, sequins, and live performances. Enjoy singing, dancing, drag, comedy, and of course- burlesque. This show is for ages 18 and up only.

Details: Nov. 30 from 8:30 to 11 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre in Garland. $24-$38.





THEATER

Titikul_B / Shutterstock

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis are a couple of song-and-dance men who have created a successful act after World War II. Sparks fly and hijinks ensue when the duo follow a pair of beautiful singing sisters to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander.

Details: Nov. 29-Dec. 15 at Runway Theatre in Grapevine. $19-$27. runwaytheatre.com

EBENEZER SCROOGE

Pocket Sandwich Theatre brings back its annual holiday tradition, now in its 42nd year. This fun-filled musical is an adaptation of the Dickens classic about the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve. The small, intimate theater means there’s not a bad seat in the house.

Details: Nov. 29-Dec. 23 at Pocket Sandwich Theatre in Carrollton. $37-$39 pocketsandwich.com

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Dallas Theater Center’s annual holiday classic embodies a story of joy, redemption and the spirit of Christmas. The story follows the penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge and three spirits who come to visit him on Christmas Eve. They take him on a fantastic journey through Christmases past, present and future.

Details: Nov. 30-Dec. 30 at the Wyly Theatre in Dallas. Check website for ticket prices. dallastheatercenter.org

TURKEY TROTS

Becky Smith Flaxer/Shutterstock

Looking for a way to get the family out of the house on Thanksgiving morning? Remind them that a Turkey Trot burns more calories than watching TV. Here are three of our favorites

DALLAS YMCA TURKEY TROT

Grab the family (especially those energetic kids) and head to Downtown Dallas on Thanksgiving morning for the Dallas YMCA's annual Turkey Trot. You have your choice of 5K, 8-mile race, or fun run. For an additional fee you can enjoy breakfast tacos, omelets, mini pancakes, and fruit before the race. As always, costumes, strollers and dogs are welcome. The first 750 pooches to cross the 5K finish line win a medal!

Details : Nov. 28 at 8:30 a.m. or 9 a.m. at Dallas City Hall. $15-$49. dallasymca.org/turkeytrot

FORT WORTH YMCA TURKEY TROT

Those interested in getting ahead of that extra slice of pumpkin pie should lace up their tennies and head to the Fort Worth Y’s 43rd annual Turkey Trot. There will be a 5K, an 8K and a 1K Gobbler Trot for the kids.

Details: Nov. 28 at 7:45 a.m. for 8K; 8 a.m. for 1K Gobbler Trot; 8:30 a.m. for 5K at The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth. $20-$49. ymcafw.org/annual-turkey-trot

SCHEELS NORTH TEXAS TURKEY TROT

Enjoy a 5K, 10K or the Miracle Mile before sitting down for turkey time and holiday festivities. All proceeds benefit the Miracle League of Frisco, a sports organization for special needs children.

Details : Nov. 28 at 7:55 a.m. for Miracle Mile; 8:15 a.m. for 5k and 10K at Frisco Square in Frisco. $34-$55. Northtexasturkeytrot.com

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.