North Texas DJs’ song of the summer: They’re not from Billie Eilish or Sabrina Carpenter

Labor Day weekend has come and gone, ushering in (unofficially) the start of a new season and the end to the annual “song of the summer” debate.

The titleholders, measured by streaming metrics , include Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby,” Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” among others.

Beyond streaming popularity, though, music taste is subjective and accordingly “song of the summer” listicles are too.

One person’s summer anthem could induce a visceral reaction, resurfacing memories of block party barbecues and sun-kissed beach days. For another person, the same song could be a skip.

Arts Access spoke to five DJs across North Texas to gain a peek into what they (and their partygoers) were listening to this summer.



“How Y’All Rock” by Funkrula! and DailyBreed

Keiva Spence, who DJs as Kilo Posh, gave a nod to a track from Dallas-based house music producers Funkrula! and DailyBreed.

The song has a certain playful energy that Spence has been wanting to see more in nightlife. Hearing the track reminds her of experiencing school recess for the first time alongside a solid group of friends.

“You go into a whole ’nother world when you’re outside,” she said. “It feels so colorful.

She called the song “gritty,” saying it reminds her of “getting down and dirty” riding around town on a bike with her favorite cousins. “You’re having so much fun,” she said.

Spence runs an entertainment hub called AftrDrk, which hosts DJ pop-ups throughout the D-FW area spotlighting house, club and footwork sounds.

Anthony Okigbo Issac Garcia (Prodacia)'s song of the summer is "4K" by El Alfa, Noriel, Darell.

“4K” by El Alfa, Noriel, Darell

Issac Garcia’s song of the summer is a dembow track from a few years ago.

For those unfamiliar with the Dominican Republic, the song offers a sonic taste of the country, according to Garcia, whose stage name is Prodacia. He described “4K” as energetic from the jump.

In a recent set, Garcia played producers Love Ave. and Sean Dream’s “4K” edit, which used a sample from “Tokyo Drift (Fast & Furious).”

“People already know the vocals,” he said, “but when they added a well-known sample to it and new layers of production, it’s refreshing.”

Prodacia co-runs “Family & Friends,” a DJ collective that blends “global sounds with local talent” with Emanuel Oma and Joey Park.

Courtesy of Aniya Henry Aniya Henry's song of the summer is "Slide" by SadBoi.

“Slide” by SadBoi

According to Aniya Henry, SadBoi is one of the “It Girls” of the moment. The Canadian artist is “all about her business,” on the track. One part in particular stands out: “When I touch back down in the T.O. / yes I bring out all em 10's.”

“Very women empowerment,” Henry said.

Henry hosts a radio show, Niyne Radio, and curates women DJ lineups.

Courtesy of Daniel Adegoke Daniel Adegoke (DJ Guwop)'s picks are "Fisherrr" by Cash Cobain and Bay Swag, and "Ozeba" by Rema

Tie: “Fisherrr” by Cash Cobain and Bay Swag, and “Ozeba” by Rema

“Fisherrr” is re-fashioned drill music “for the ladies,” said Daniel Adegoke, a.k.a. DJ Guwop. There’s a distinctive, viral dance (the Reemski) the audience does when the song comes on.

“If I'm playing the song, and I get a whole crowd moving and dancing, that just confirms to me I'm doing something correct – something that the crowd wants to hear.”

He described his second pick “Ozeba,” as afro-rave, an emerging subgenre of Afrobeats. The song, he said, is more fast-paced and experimental than typical Afrobeats songs. “That resonates with me because whenever I DJ, I try to do things that are out of the ordinary,” he added.

DJ Guwop has weekly residencies at several clubs in Dallas including Izkina, Kanvas and Lit Lounge.

Courtesy of Oscar Lozada Oscar Lozada's picks are "Gata Only" by FloyyMenor and Cris Mj, and "Looking for the Hoes" by Sexyy Red.

Tie: “Gata Only” by FloyyMenor and Cris Mj, and “Looking for the Hoes” by Sexyy Red

Nine times out of ten, Oscar Lozada’s sets are composed of Latin music, largely reggaeton. “Gata Only,” a crowd favorite, stands out to him production-wise because it’s “heavy on the reverb,” he said. When he wants to introduce rap during his gigs, Lozada segues between the genres using “Looking for the Hoes.”

“The first time I did it at this bar in Bishop Arts, there were people getting on the couches,” he said. “To still have that sort of nightclub energy even in a cocktail bar, it’s kinda infectious.”

Oscar Lozada runs Subculture, a lifestyle brand that throws inclusive, free-of charge parties.

