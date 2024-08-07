‘Funny Girl's' Izaiah Montaque Harris and Ayodele Casel share the Black history of tap

A beloved character in the comedy musical Funny Girl is showing Dallas what tap dance is all about.

Broadway Dallas is presenting Funny Girl through Aug. 18 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Directed by Michael Mayer, the musical follows Fanny Brice, who dreams of being a Broadway star. In this revival, Black actor and tap dancer Izaiah Montaque Harris was cast to play Eddie Ryan, who has traditionally been a white man.

Harris and tap choreographer Ayodele Casel talk about what it was like working together to transform Ryan’s character.

The interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

Isaiah, this is your first Broadway national tour, but before we get into that, let's go back in time a little bit. How did you get into dancing and musical theater?

Harris: I got into dancing and musical theater because of my mom. My mom would have me in dance classes when I was 5 years old. She also played Rent, Sound of Music and all these different soundtracks and movies in the house all the time. She said she would tell me to make really funny faces, like, “Be really sad, really happy.” It would always exercise my love for this beautiful expression that is musical theater. Eventually I got into high school and I decided to do musical theater there and I just never stopped.

Do you have a favorite musical?

Harris: I think my favorite musical is Ragtime. I did that when I was younger, and it was one of the first ones I did an ensemble role in. As a tap dancer, not a lot of people tap dance. So I did The Drowsy Chaperon and A Chorus Line before that. When I was in Ragtime, I was just a couple of understudies, and I just got to see and focus on the story a lot. The story of Ragtime is just really true to that American story.

Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade Actor and dancer Izaiah Montaque Harris plays the role of Eddie Ryan in the comedy musical 'Funny Girl.' The national tour will stop by Dallas Broadway from Aug. 6 through Aug. 18, 2024

In this revival of Funny Girl, you play the character Eddie Ryan. Could you tell us a little bit about him?

Harris: Eddie Ryan is a person that just really wants everyone to be OK. He is a pretty ambitious singer and tap dancer and also a choreographer. He is working in community theater, and he realizes a star is born that needs a platform. I, as Eddie Ryan, pushed Fanny Brice into all these different rooms where she is seen by more and more people. She decides to just shine, as she normally does, but everybody sees it. I become her right-hand man and her choreographer as the show goes on.

In this revival, Ryan is African American. You get to play a character that was originally white. But now you get to represent him in a whole new way. What does that mean to you?

Harris: With the revival, they have added so much more realness to it. I think every single character is more fleshed out. The biggest reason why it means a lot to me as a Black man is because of the tap choreography in Eddie’s tap. Ayodele Casel puts a lot of references to the greats of tap dance who are African American because it's an African American art form.

When I'm doing these references on these big stages, and then also going back to acting, it reminds me of these people, such as Honi Coles and Cholly Atkins. They were people that are African American, are male, and were not only sharing the African American art form through performance but through choreography. They were a part of the choreographing scene in Motown, and it just really pushed the culture in multiple ways.

I get to push the culture in the tap dance field of performing, but then also playing a choreographer and also playing just a good person. It means a lot to me.

Ayodele, you choreographed this piece. I know we talked about it a little bit, but I wanted to get you to join that conversation.

The beautiful thing about Michael Mayer, our director, asking me to join the team as tap choreographer was because he recognized he wanted this sound of tap to be in this show and to have some historical accuracy. I think that was a great opportunity. It’s so funny because we talk about Eddie Ryan being cast nontraditionally as a Black man, but really that’s how it should have been because we were there.

When I think about the legacy of Ziegfeld, the Ziegfeld Follies, historically we know that John Vogel was part of that environment as were the Nicholas brothers. To me it's almost a no-brainer for this kind of tap dancing to be present in the show.

Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade Katerina McCrimmon and Izaiah Montaque Harris in the National Tour of Funny Girl

What was it like working together?

Casel: Izaiah is a love. I will say that the other beautiful thing about tap dancing, being in Funny Girl or the opportunity that I saw, was a way to sort of restore this kind of performer that Izaiah represents in musical theater.

When we think about Gregory Hines, we think about a fantastic, brilliant actor, singer, dancer -- tap dancer in particular. Our presence historically in Broadway musicals, in musicals, in theater, has always been a very powerful one. I think personally, we don't see it enough. Except now we get to. I feel like with Funny Girl, we have an opportunity to restore that. For me, it has always been important to have a tap dancer, somebody who really is in the culture and who really understands it, in this role. The really exciting thing about Isaiah is when I saw that he could sing so beautifully and he's such a gifted actor. And then on top of it is a killer tap dancer. He just brings a lot of joy and a lot of heart to the work that he does, because that's who he is as a person. It has been a real gift.

Harris: This was a dream come true because this was like really just her whole vision just being put on me. There were a couple times where she had choreography that was set in one way but then she was like, "OK, how do you feel about this?" And then we kind of collaborated to make me do a turn and a heel slap and one little turn. There were just a couple of things where she was just so open and and so ready for growth, but then at the same time ready to keep that intention very specific and true to the art form.

I think that she's just a very smart person and intelligent about tap dance, and it's warm to be around and it's encouraging to be around and it's inspiring to be around.

Casel: Tap dancing, as an art form, is a very improvisational one. It's an art form where the individual expression is the beautiful thing that empowers it. The one thing that I do understand, as a performer myself and as a choreographer and as a tap dancer, is how important it is for a tap dancer to feel that their essence is also being seen. What was important to me in Eddie Ryan's choreography was to give a moment of expression for the actual artist.

When Izaiah speaks about collaboration, it is an acknowledgment that the artist who is powering the moment, has also something to say. It actually keeps the dance fresh every performance so that it doesn't feel like it's by rote. There's an investment on behalf of the performer as well and that is through, like the, you know, the small improvisation or short improvisational moments within the choreography.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.