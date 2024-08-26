Say so long to summer with these 11 North Texas Labor Day happenings

Labor Day used to mean back-to-school and the beginning of (somewhat) cooler weather. These days, most schools start in mid-August and sadly, the triple-digit temperatures look like they’re here to stay for at least another month or so.

But cheer up, the three-day holiday is a great reminder to relax, regroup, and most importantly, recreate!

Here are some events to help you celebrate the long weekend and give summer one last kiss goodbye.

Remember to check the websites or social media on each event for any last-minute changes. You can find more events at Go See DFW .

FESTIVALS

RIVERFRONT JAZZ FESTIVAL

MaksLogvinov / shutterstock

This year’s festival features a showcase for Promising Young Artists from Dallas-Fort Worth area schools and renowned musical artists from around the world performing jazz, blues, R&B, soul, pop and neo-soul music.

Details: Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. $85.

BEDFORD BEATS AND EATS FESTIVAL

Hear music from Randy Rogers Band, Le Freak, Back in Black, 80s Mix Tape and Chattahoochee at the Bedford Beats and Eats Fest. The festival also includes food trucks, vendors, a kids zone and more.

Details: Aug. 31 from 2 to 10 p.m. at Generations Park at Boys Ranch in Bedford. Free.

MUSIC

HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE CONCERT

Rediscover the magic of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire this weekend at the Meyerson Symphony Center. The film is projected in the hall while a live orchestra performs Patrick Doyle’s memorable score to the picture.

Details : Aug. 29 through Sept. 1 at the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas. $64-$165.



Ruslan Lytvyn / Shutterstock

CANDLELIGHT: A TRIBUTE TO BEYONCÉ

The Listeso String Quartet performs the music of Beyoncé in a candlelight concert Friday. Songs such as Texas Hold ’Em, Say My Name and Halo all come to life under the magical glow of candlelight.

Details: Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope in Dallas. $30.



PACO ESTRADA AT LAKESIDE MUSIC SERIES

There’s no better way to send summer off than with an outdoor concert. Enjoy a blend of pop and R&B under the stars when Dallas-based singer-songwriter Paco Estrada performs Aug. 30 as part of the Lakeside Music Series.

Details : Aug. 30 from 8 to 10 p.m. at The Shops at Lakeside in Flower Mound. Free.

OUTDOOR MOVIES

Avocado_studio / Shutterstock

ROOFTOP CINEMA AT THE WORTHINGTON HOTEL

Wrap up summer with a movie on the breezy outdoor terrace of the Worthington Hotel in Fort Worth. Catch an adults-only double feature on Sunday night with The Notebook, followed by Pulp Fiction.

Details : Sept. 1 at 7:30 and 10:20 p.m. at the Worthington Hotel in Fort Worth. $19-$26. r

MUSEUMS

FRIDA: BEYOND THE MYTH AT THE DALLAS MUSEUM OF ART

SeventyFour / Shutterstock

Frida Kahlo was one of the 20th century’s most iconic artists. Explore her life through about 60 works by the artist and her contemporaries. Patrons will gain a greater understanding of Kahlo and some of her most defining moments through her self-portraits, still life paintings, biographical drawings and photographs by the friends and fellow artists who knew her best.

Details : Continues through Nov. 17 at the Dallas Museum of Art.



DINOSAURS LIVE! AT THE HEARD

The popular installation returns to the Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary for its 19th year. Take a stroll down the sanctuary’s half-mile nature trail and encounter the 46-foot T. rex and 12 new life-size animatronic dinosaurs. Each dinosaur is fitted with its own electronic brain and powered by a pneumatic system, allowing the big reptiles to move, growl and, of course, roar.

Details : Aug. 31 through Feb. 16 at the Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney.

BASEBALL AND FIREWORKS

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS VS. WICHITA WIND SURGE

Close out the holiday weekend with a game of minor league baseball. The Frisco RoughRiders take on the Wichita Wind Surge at Riders Field in Frisco. The intimate ballpark allows you to get an up-close view of the action but still makes you feel like you’re watching the big leagues. Stick around for a postgame fireworks show from the outfield.

Details: Sept. 2 at 6:05 p.m. at Riders Field in Frisco. $11-$41.

GARDENS

Photo: Dallas Arboretum

LABOR DAY FAMILY FUN AT THE DALLAS ARBORETUM

There's a lot going on at the Arboretum during the holiday weekend. Enjoy seasonal tastings at A Tasteful Place, live piano music at Jeanne’s Pavilion or dance the afternoon away with a free concert on the Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn. On the bill Saturday is the Charming Gardeners playing 1960s pop, and on Sunday enjoy classic rock from the band Ashmore. Activities for the kids include the Country Critters petting zoo and a bird show from Window to the Wild.

Details: Aug. 31-Sept. 2 at the Dallas Arboretum. Aug. 31 admission is $3, parking is $6. Sept 1 and 2 admission is $10-$16, and parking is $12-$15.

SEWARD JOHNSON SCULPTURES AT THE FORT WORTH BOTANIC GARDEN

You have until Sunday to see sculptures by the late artist Seward Johnson at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Johnson is known for lifelike sculptures that capture everyday moments. A collection of 21 of his works are placed to blend in harmoniously with the garden’s landscape.

Details: Through Sept. 1 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. $12.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.

