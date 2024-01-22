Want to find a mentor in the arts? Join us for a panel and ‘speed mentoring’

Finding a way into the arts and staying in the industry can be challenging.

That’s why it’s so important to have a good mentor, but they can be difficult to find.

So we at Arts Access are hosting an event at the Dallas Museum of Art on Feb. 4 called “Making Mentorships Work.” It’ll kick off with a panel discussion with three North Texans in the arts who mentor and have been mentored: audio engineer Alexandra Pickens, known as XELA; Paulina Dosal-Terminel with Artstillery; and Matt Winn, who founded the independent artist- and label-services company IRAS.

Our discussion will cover topics like what to expect from a mentor-mentee relationship, the best places to network and how to be a good mentee.

Following the panel, audience members will be invited to join a “speed mentoring” event. Participants will have the opportunity to network with others in the North Texas arts scene and build connections that can eventually turn into mentor-mentee relationships.

Interested in coming to the panel discussion and networking event? You can RSVP here.

Arts Access’ “Making Mentorships Work” event will be hosted in The Horchow Auditorium of the Dallas Museum of Art on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.

