Meow Wolf Grapevine dedicates new community art space to late co-founder Matt King

Arlington native Matt King was a painter and educator in North Texas before co-founding the first groundbreaking Meow Wolf exhibition in Santa Fe. From 2018, he worked on over 30 Meow Wolf projects all over the country before his death in 2022.

Meow Wolf Grapevine is honoring King’s memory by opening the Matt King Mystery Center, a reflection of his impact on Meow Wolf and love for art, teaching and collaboration.

The Matt King Mystery Center is a multipurpose space designed for community programming and local events. Much like Meow Wolf, this space is dedicated to helping cultivate art communities and provide an immersive space for individuals to create with one another.

It will serve as a creative hub and private bookable venue for events. It will also be used to host public events and programming to increase access to art and creativity.

“From a community impact standpoint, having space to offer access to arts education to help elevate the work that nonprofits are doing is really just a core part of our impact goals for Meow Wolf Grapevine,” Kaitlyn Armendáriz, Meow Wolf Grapevine Impact Manager, said. “We’ve been so privileged to build great community relations over these past six months of being open, and this is just another step towards continuing that.”

The Matt King Mystery Center joins Rainbow Rainbow, the multipurpose open studio in Santa Fe, as the second community arts space from Meow Wolf.

The center will offer both free programming and ticketed events throughout the year.

Guests who purchase tickets for general admission into Meow Wolf’s The Real Unreal exhibition will also gain access to the center during open studio hours on Saturdays and Sundays from 3 to 6 p.m. starting February 3. Meow Wolf Grapevine will also host a monthly workshop series with Trade Oak Cliff starting February 20 featuring Meow Wolf and Trade Oak Cliff artist Laura Davidson.

