Meow Wolf Grapevine announces its list of local food and drink vendors

Meow Wolf Grapevine is set to open this summer, but it’s not just bringing innovative new art. It's also bringing North Texas food favorites to its cafe and retail store.

The Santa Fe-staple announced on Wednesday that it’s partnering with over 15 North Texas food and drink vendors to provide grab-and-go items to visitors.

“Our cafe is an extension of the immersive art world that is Meow Wolf Grapevine,” said Mandy Cooper, director of operations for Meow Wolf Grapevine. “As a certified B-Corporation our goal is to provide economic opportunity that supports local, women, and minority-owned small businesses.”

Local vendors include women-owned and operated Hive Bakery, family-run and women-owned GNS foods, Del Campo Empanadas and family-owned Celestial Beerworks.

Here’s the full list of vendors:



Meow Wolf is known for its quirky, otherworldly rethinking of art and art spaces with locations in Santa Fe, Denver and Las Vegas. Its immersive installations have made it a popular art venue among children and young adults.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.

