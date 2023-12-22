Where kids and families can celebrate the new year in Dallas-Fort Worth

Kids can celebrate the new year at these events organized just for families. A bonus is that some Dec. 31 events leave time for the grown-ups to attend other gatherings. Here are a few picks for where to party. Find more family fun at Go See DFW.

COUNTDOWN TO NOON

Sci-Tech Discovery Center’s science-themed celebration will include multiple countdowns and ball drops as well as crafts such as taking light delayed photographs and making party favors. There will also be holiday-themed STEM activity stations throughout the museum.

Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sci-Tech Discovery Center, 8004 Dallas Parkway, Frisco. $15, free for children under 3. Timed tickets required. mindstretchingfun.org.

DALLAS PUBLIC LIBRARIES

FREE

The library system will be closed Dec. 31, so several branches will celebrate extra early. dallaslibrary2.org.

New Year’s Eve, Eve, Eve Party: Learn about Vietnam and enjoy noisemakers and sparkling juice. Dec. 29 at 2:30 p.m. at Park Forest Branch Library, 3421 Forest Lane, Dallas.

The Night Before New Year’s: Children in kindergarten through second grade can hear a story and do a craft. Dec. 29 at 3:30 p.m. at Audelia Road Branch Library, 10045 Audelia Road, Dallas.

Noon Year’s Eve:There will be a countdown to a balloon drop, a sparkling apple cider toast and more. Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m. at North Oak Cliff Branch Library, 302 W. 10th St., Dallas.

DAY 1 DFW

This annual festival where families can kick off the new year together returns to Irving for 2024. The free fun from noon to 6 p.m. will include inflatable slides, rock climbing walls, zorb balls, mini golf, pickleball, costumed characters and live performances by musicians and magicians. From 6 to 7 p.m., there will be a dance party with music by the Emerald City Band and neon and glow elements. The event benefits Vogel Alcove, a nonprofit supporting children experiencing poverty and homelessness.

Jan. 1 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Irving Convention Center, 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving. $10, free for ages 17 and younger.vogelalcove.org/day-1-dfw.

EPIC FAMILY NEW YEAR CELEBRATION

Epic Waters, Grand Prairie’s 800,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor water park complex, will say aloha to 2024 with a Hawaiian luau-inspired party. In addition to the water park attractions, such as a 600-foot lazy river and a FlowRider surfing simulator, there will be games, rubber duck races, crafts and performances by hula dancers and circus acts. There also will be an optional luau buffet dinner.

Dec. 31 starting at 1 p.m. and ending Jan. 1 at 1 a.m. at Epic Waters, 2970 Epic Place, Grand Prairie. $49-$54 for the party only, $64-$74 for the party and dinner. Free for children 3 and younger. Parking is free. epicwatersgp.com/epic-fam-ny.

EXPLORIUM DENTON CHILDREN’S MUSEUM

There will be a balloon drop from the top of the slide at noon, plus there will be STEAM activities such as making confetti poppers and countdown clocks.

Dec. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 5800 Interstate 35, Denton. $5. facebook.com/exploriumdenton/events.

JAZZBERRY JAMMIN’ NEW YEAR’S EVE

Kids can mark the end of the year at Crayola Experience at Plano’s Shops at Willow Bend. There will be confetti drops, dance parties, character appearances and crafts such as making New Year’s Eve crowns, in addition to the usual exhibits and activities inspired by colorful crayons.

Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano. $25.99-$28.99, free for children 2 and younger. crayolaexperience.com/plano.

NEW YEAR’S NOON CELEBRATION

FREE

The Shops at Highland Village in Denton County will bid 2023 farewell with a festival near the Christmas tree. There will be a countdown to noon, when there’ll be a balloon drop with prizes. Before and after the noon drop, the event will include a dance party with a DJ, a photo booth, face painting, costumed characters, crafts and more.

Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shops at Highland Village, 1701 Shoal Creek, Highland Village. Free admission. theshopsathighlandvillage.com.

NOON YEAR’S EVE At the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History’s event, kids can create their own party poppers, write their resolutions and enjoy a confetti drop at noon in the atrium. Families can also visit the museum’s permanent exhibits and the current special exhibit, “Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit.”

Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, 1600 Gendy St., Fort Worth. The museum will be open until 5 p.m. $16, $14 for senior citizens 65 and up, $12 for ages 3-11, free for ages 2 and younger. Parking prices vary. fwmuseum.org.

NOON YEAR’S EVE AND BALL DROP

Families can ring in the new year at a daytime party in the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden at the Dallas Arboretum. There will be a countdown to a noon ball drop, a bubble dance party and STEM activities. As a bonus, it’s the final week of Holiday at the Arboretum, so visitors will have a chance to tour the “12 Days of Christmas” and Christmas Village displays. Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden at the Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road, Dallas. Arboretum admission is $20 for adults, $16 for seniors 65 and up, $12 for children 2-12, free for children younger than 2. Entrance to the children’s garden is $3 extra. $15 for parking or $11 if bought online in advance. Activities are free with admission to the children’s garden. dallas arboretum.org.

ZOO YEAR’S EVE

Children 6-12 are welcome at this slumber party at the Fort Worth Zoo. Parents can stay out late while their kiddos enjoy an overnight occasion that includes pizza, snacks and breakfast.

Dec. 31 beginning at 6 p.m. and continuing until Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. at the Fort Worth Zoo, 1989 Colonial Parkway, Fort Worth. $100. fortworthzoo.org/programs.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Shannon Sutlief writes about fun things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth for The Dallas Morning News.

