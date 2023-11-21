Want to experience North Texas’ arts and culture on a budget? Here’s 15 under $15
It’s Saturday night and you want to enjoy a fun night experiencing North Texas’ arts and culture, but don’t want to break the bank.
That’s where our list of 15 under $15 comes in. From theater shows to museum visits to poetry and jazz nights, our list shows that having a good time doesn’t have to feel like you’re giving up all your coin.
Dallas Children’s Theater – Digital Shows
What: These live theater shows are dedicated to storytelling for audiences that are young and young-at-heart. Now you don’t even have to go in person; virtual on-demand shows are available to stream.
Where: Online
How Much: $10+ per show
What: This nonprofit local theater puts on innovative plays that make audiences think deeply about the communities they live in. Ticket prices for events are tiered; pay what you can afford, with discounted tickets starting at $15
Where: Amphibian Stage, 120 S. Main St., Fort Worth, TX 76104
How Much: $10+ per show
Free Day in the Dallas Arts District
What: The Dallas Museum of Art, Crow Museum of Asian Art and Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas’ Arts District are worth spending a day at to people watch and admire the collections.
Where: Dallas Museum of Art, Crow Museum of Asian Art or Klyde Warren Park
How Much: General admission is free
What: Visit the center’s serene sculpture garden or walk through its collections of modern and contemporary sculptures.
Where: Nasher Sculpture Center, 2001 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201
How Much: General admission is $10 for adults, $5 students with ID, free for children under 12, free first Saturday of every month
African American Museum of Dallas
What: Explore folk art, African art, Black Renaissance paintings and more at this historic museum inside Fair Park in South Dallas.
Where: African American Museum of Dallas, 3536 Grand Ave., Dallas, TX 75210
How Much: Free
Denton Art Council Thursday Nights
What: Dabble in fiber arts, zine-making and more on Thursday nights with fellow art lovers.
Where: Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E Hickory St., Denton, TX 76201
How Much: Free
Black Academy of Arts and Letters
What: From poetry and jazz to a Christmas Kwanzaa concert, the Black Academy of Arts and Letters uplifts African, African American and Caribbean artistic expression.
Where: Inside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, 1309 Canton St., Dallas, TX,
How Much: Typically $10 to $15
What: You can walk through dozens of acres of trees, plants and flowers and enjoy the outdoors next to White Rock Lake.
Where: Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, TX 75218
How Much: Tickets are typically $12-$20, but they will be discounted from Jan. 2 to Feb. 18; $5 for adults, seniors and children
What: This engineering and architectural marvel is something to admire, with water cascading down its steps.
Where: Fort Worth Water Gardens, 1502 Commerce St., Fort Worth, TX 76102
How Much: General admission is free
What: Immerse yourself in nature with the gardens, butterfly house and a visit to the snake shack.
Where: 3601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dallas, TX 75210
How Much: General admission is $12 for adults; $10 for students, seniors, teachers, first responders and military.
What: If you’ve ever wanted to learn about the evolution of video games or visit an old-school arcade, the museum is a worthwhile stop.
Where: National Video Game Museum, 8004 Dallas Parkway, Frisco, TX 75034
How Much: $12 for adults; $10 for children, seniors, educators and military.
Geeks Who Drink - Trivia Nights
What: Maybe you know all about Taylor Swift or all things science. Now, it’s time to compete for prizes in this weekly trivia night.
Where: TBA new locations each week
How Much: Cover charge of restaurant or bar, usually no more than $15.
What: Get ready to be live and loud for an open mic night of slam poetry.
Where: Twisted Bar and Grill in The Colony, 6520 Cascades Court #200, The Colony, TX 75056
How Much: Cover charge of restaurant, no more than $15.
What: Whether it’s a classic, contemporary work or new play, this theaterwants to challenge audiences to ask deeper questions about justice and morality.
Where: Kitchen Dog Theater, 4774 Algiers St., Dallas, TX 75207
How Much: Theater provides up to 20 free tickets to every production.
What: Attend one of Soul Rep’s shows that explores Black art and narratives.
Where: Theatre Three, 2688 Laclede St., Dallas, TX 75204
How Much: $2
Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.
This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Dallas at Texas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.