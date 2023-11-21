Want to experience North Texas’ arts and culture on a budget? Here’s 15 under $15

It’s Saturday night and you want to enjoy a fun night experiencing North Texas’ arts and culture, but don’t want to break the bank.

That’s where our list of 15 under $15 comes in. From theater shows to museum visits to poetry and jazz nights, our list shows that having a good time doesn’t have to feel like you’re giving up all your coin.

Dallas Children’s Theater – Digital Shows

What: These live theater shows are dedicated to storytelling for audiences that are young and young-at-heart. Now you don’t even have to go in person; virtual on-demand shows are available to stream.

Where: Online

How Much: $10+ per show

Amphibian Stage Fort Worth

What: This nonprofit local theater puts on innovative plays that make audiences think deeply about the communities they live in. Ticket prices for events are tiered; pay what you can afford, with discounted tickets starting at $15

Where: Amphibian Stage, 120 S. Main St., Fort Worth, TX 76104

How Much: $10+ per show

Free Day in the Dallas Arts District

Rose Baca / The Dallas Morning News Anna Xie (left) and Evelyn Chun walk past the Abode of the Immortals (Jade Mountain) from the Qing Dynasty at the Crow Museum of Asian Art in Dallas on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. The Crow is known for having one of the best collections of Qing Dynasty jades in the Western world, which Crow director Amy Lewis Hofland says "you can't find in one place anywhere else." (Rose Baca/Staff Photographer)

What: The Dallas Museum of Art, Crow Museum of Asian Art and Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas’ Arts District are worth spending a day at to people watch and admire the collections.

Where: Dallas Museum of Art, Crow Museum of Asian Art or Klyde Warren Park

How Much: General admission is free

Nasher Sculpture Center

What: Visit the center’s serene sculpture garden or walk through its collections of modern and contemporary sculptures.

Where: Nasher Sculpture Center, 2001 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201

How Much: General admission is $10 for adults, $5 students with ID, free for children under 12, free first Saturday of every month

African American Museum of Dallas

What: Explore folk art, African art, Black Renaissance paintings and more at this historic museum inside Fair Park in South Dallas.

Where: African American Museum of Dallas, 3536 Grand Ave., Dallas, TX 75210

How Much: Free

Denton Art Council Thursday Nights

What: Dabble in fiber arts, zine-making and more on Thursday nights with fellow art lovers.

Where: Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E Hickory St., Denton, TX 76201

How Much: Free

Black Academy of Arts and Letters

Rose Baca / The Dallas Morning News Erykah Badu speaks at a press conference about her upcoming one-woman-show at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters in Dallas on Oct. 16, 2015.

What: From poetry and jazz to a Christmas Kwanzaa concert, the Black Academy of Arts and Letters uplifts African, African American and Caribbean artistic expression.

Where: Inside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, 1309 Canton St., Dallas, TX,

How Much: Typically $10 to $15

Dallas Arboretum

What: You can walk through dozens of acres of trees, plants and flowers and enjoy the outdoors next to White Rock Lake.

Where: Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, TX 75218

How Much: Tickets are typically $12-$20, but they will be discounted from Jan. 2 to Feb. 18; $5 for adults, seniors and children

Fort Worth Water Gardens

What: This engineering and architectural marvel is something to admire, with water cascading down its steps.

Where: Fort Worth Water Gardens, 1502 Commerce St., Fort Worth, TX 76102

How Much: General admission is free

Texas Discovery Gardens

What: Immerse yourself in nature with the gardens, butterfly house and a visit to the snake shack.

Where: 3601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dallas, TX 75210

How Much: General admission is $12 for adults; $10 for students, seniors, teachers, first responders and military.

National Video Game Museum

Rose Baca / The Dallas Morning News Boys play video games at the National Videogame Museum in Frisco on Aug. 2, 2018.

What: If you’ve ever wanted to learn about the evolution of video games or visit an old-school arcade, the museum is a worthwhile stop.

Where: National Video Game Museum, 8004 Dallas Parkway, Frisco, TX 75034

How Much: $12 for adults; $10 for children, seniors, educators and military.

Geeks Who Drink - Trivia Nights

What: Maybe you know all about Taylor Swift or all things science. Now, it’s time to compete for prizes in this weekly trivia night.

Where: TBA new locations each week

How Much: Cover charge of restaurant or bar, usually no more than $15.

Dallas Poetry Slam

What: Get ready to be live and loud for an open mic night of slam poetry.

Where: Twisted Bar and Grill in The Colony, 6520 Cascades Court #200, The Colony, TX 75056

How Much: Cover charge of restaurant, no more than $15.

Kitchen Dog Theater

What: Whether it’s a classic, contemporary work or new play, this theaterwants to challenge audiences to ask deeper questions about justice and morality.

Where: Kitchen Dog Theater, 4774 Algiers St., Dallas, TX 75207

How Much: Theater provides up to 20 free tickets to every production.

Soul Rep Theatre Company

What: Attend one of Soul Rep’s shows that explores Black art and narratives.

Where: Theatre Three, 2688 Laclede St., Dallas, TX 75204

How Much: $2

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Dallas at Texas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.

