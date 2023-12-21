Kwanzaa celebrations begin Dec. 26 with performances, candle lightings and more

Kwanzaa, the weeklong heritage celebration highlighting seven principles of African culture, runs from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. Here are some Dallas-Fort Worth events marking the holiday. Be sure to check websites for possible schedule changes and other updates and visit Go See DFW to find more events.

REUNION TOWER LIGHT SHOW

An LED light show will illuminate the Reunion Tower ball in celebration of the first night of Kwanzaa.

Dec. 26 after dark at Reunion Tower, 300 Reunion Blvd., Dallas. Free. reuniontower.com.

AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM

During Kwanzaa week, the movie The Black Candle will be shown in the auditorium. There will be dancing and lighting of candles, and the exhibition “Our Ancestors Return to Africa” will be on view. On Dec. 28, guests are invited to celebrate ujima, or collective work and responsibility, one of the seven Kwanzaa principles. A ceremony in the rotunda of the museum is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Dec. 26-30 during museum hours, ujima celebration on Dec. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the African American Museum, 3536 Grand Ave. in Fair Park, Dallas. Free. aamdallas.org.

PAN-AFRICAN CONNECTION BOOKSTORE

The East Oak Cliff store and community center will host several events during Kwanzaa. A kickoff on Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. will include presentations from St. Luke Community UMC’s Sankofa Outreach Ministry and performances by the Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble and others. Also scheduled are daily children’s arts and crafts workshops, open mic poetry and a family night on Dec. 30 with storyteller Oba William King. Check the store’s Facebook page for details.

Dec. 26-31 at Pan-African Connection Bookstore, 4466 S. Marsalis Ave., Dallas. Free. facebook.com.

KWANZAA AT THE DOCK

The Black-owned Dock Bookshop will celebrate the seven principles of Kwanzaa with events in the store and off-site. Events include candle lightings, guest artists and authors, a drum circle, story time and a Kwanzaa celebration on Dec. 27 at Greater St. Stephen First Church (3728 E. Berry St., Fort Worth). Check the website for details.

Dec. 26-31 at the Dock Bookshop, 6637 Meadowbrook Drive, Fort Worth. Free. thedockbookshop.com.

DESOTO KWANZAA FEST

The holiday festival will include food, entertainment and fellowship. Donations of canned goods will be accepted. RSVP at eventbrite.com for a free ticket.

Dec. 27 from 7 to 9 p.m. at DeSoto Civic Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto. Free with a donation of canned goods. facebook.com/cdcdesoto.

KWANZAA STORYTIME

Celebrate the season at Bookmarks in NorthPark Center with storytelling and drums by Percussion Things. Kids can also complete a make-and-take craft related to Black culture and heritage.

Dec. 27 at 10:30 a.m. at Bookmarks in NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expressway, Dallas. Free. dallaslibrary2.org.

‘BONE SOUP: A KWANZAA STORY’

Teen actors star in a family-friendly Kwanzaa-themed show about Black culture featuring song and dance.

Dec. 29-30 at Jubilee Theatre, 506 Main St., Fort Worth. $9; some performances are sold out. eventbrite.com.

JERRY PINKNEY DAY AND KWANZAA CELEBRATION

Families can learn about award-winning children’s author and illustrator Jerry Pinkney and the works of other Black authors of children’s books. The afternoon will also feature African dance, storytellers, snacks and Kwanzaa crafts.

Dec. 30 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Forest Green Branch Library, 9619 Greenville Ave., Dallas. Free. dallaslibrary2.org.

PLANO AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM

Guests can enjoy speakers, storytellers, cultural performances and a candle lighting ceremony in celebration of the Kwanzaa principle of kuumba, or creativity.

Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. at the Plano African American Museum, 900 13th St., Plano. Free. planoafricanamericanmuseum.org.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Norma Cavazos writes about fun things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth for The Dallas Morning News.

