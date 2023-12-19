Last minute holiday fun including TubaChristmas and early Kwanzaa celebrations

The most wonderful time of the year is winding down, but there’s still time to take in some of the seasonal happenings around North Texas. Our holiday guide will help you wrap up the season.

Here are a few Yuletide events you’ll want to add to your to-do list this week, and a look ahead to area Kwanzaa celebrations.

ART

HOLIDAY AT THE DEGOLYER HOME

Where: Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road, Dallas

When: Through Jan. 5

Cost: Check website for prices.

As part of its annual holiday event, the DeGolyer home at the Dallas Arboretum is decorated to celebrate the season. A display features traditional holiday elements including Santas, Nativities, angels and a collection of hundreds of nutcrackers.

DANCE

AVANT CHAMBER BALLET: THE NUTCRACKER

Where: Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3401 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth

When: Dec. 22 at 7 p.m., Dec. 23 at 2 p.m.

Cost: $33-$82.50

Avant Chamber Ballet presents the Fort Worth debut of its production of Paul Mejia’s The Nutcracker this week. The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra performs Tchaikovsky’s timeless score.

COLLIN COUNTY BALLET THEATRE: THE NUTCRACKER

Where: Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson

When: Dec. 22-23 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $35-$107

The Plano Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of maestro Hector Guzman, accompanies Collin County Ballet Theatre for its annual production of The Nutcracker. Joining the dancers this year as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier are international ballet artists Daynelis Munoz and Taras Domitro.

MUSIC

DALLAS WINDS: CHRISTMAS AT THE MEYERSON

Where: Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., Dallas

When: Dec. 22-23 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Check website for ticket prices.

Enjoy all your Yuletide favorites and maybe even a visit from Santa at the Dallas Winds annual holiday concert. The featured vocalist is operatic baritone Donnie Ray Albert, and Shiree X. Williams conducts. Get tickets to see the show in person at the Meyerson or stream the show virtually.

TUBACHRISTMAS – DALLAS

Where: Thanks-Giving Square, 1627 Pacific Ave., Dallas

When: Dec. 22 at noon

Cost: Free

TubaChristmas is an out-of-the-ordinary free concert composed entirely of tubas and euphoniums. The event usually draws hundreds of performers. Dress in your favorite holiday attire and celebrate the 45th Dallas anniversary of this oom-pah-pah performance. The show is free for spectators; if you’re a tuba or euphonium player, check the website for info and registration fees for joining in.

THEATER

FILM SCREENING: IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE

Where: Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., Dallas

When: Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $12

If you’re feeling nostalgic for Christmases past, don’t miss the screening of Frank Capra's classic holiday film at the historic Majestic Theatre in downtown Dallas. The movie follows an angel who is sent from heaven to help a suicidal man by showing him what life would have been like if he had never been born

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Where: Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St., Dallas

When: Through Dec. 30

Cost: Check website for ticket prices.

Embrace the holiday season with Dallas Theater Center's annual production of A Christmas Carol. Dickens’ classic tale of redemption has everything you love about Christmas – singing, dancing, snow and beautiful lights.

THE HA HA HOLIDAY COMEDY SHOW

Where: The Comedy Arena, 305 E. Virginia St., McKinney

When: Dec. 22 at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $15

For those needing a little humor to get through the Yuletide season, the Comedy Arena in McKinney has the remedy. Its seasonal comedy show blends music, improv and more into an hour of fun.

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND

Where: Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., Dallas

When: Dec. 22 at 8 p.m., Dec. 23 at 2 and 8 p.m.

Cost: $29-$89

Holiday Wonderland blends the grace and athleticism of circus performers with a musical mix of classic seasonal favorites.

KWANZAA

KWANZAA AND AFRICAN CELEBRATION

Where: Verona Villa, 6591 Dallas Parkway, Dallas

When: Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Enjoy a Kwanzaa lighting, African cuisine, African music by DJ Sikod, and Bandan Koro interactive drummers and dancers. The event also includes vendors, an African fashion show and more.

DESOTO KWANZAA FEST

Where: DeSoto Civic Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto

When: Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. C

ost: Free

Head for the DeSoto Civic Center on Dec. 27 for the annual Kwanzaa celebration. Enjoy food, entertainment and vendors and learn about the seven Kwanzaa principles. The event is free, but a donation of two canned goods to the DeSoto Food Pantry is requested.

KWANZAA CELEBRATION

Where: African American Museum of Dallas, 3536 Grand Ave. (in Fair Park), Dallas

When: Dec. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

The African American Museum of Dallas' celebration features a Kwanzaa ceremony in the rotunda and exhibits on history and culture. Also, Kwanzaa-related movies will be shown throughout the week in the museum's auditorium.

