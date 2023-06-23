In downtown Denton, utility boxes become canvas for public art

The City of Denton is working with local schools to decorate utility boxes as part of a downtown beautification project.

The drab, grey boxes will be covered with vinyl wraps featuring artwork from University of North Texas, Texas Woman’s University and Denton Independent school district students.

Omar Siddiqi oversees public arts for Denton Parks and Recreation and says the goal of the program is to make common city infrastructure more fun to look at.

“You don't really notice how grey they are until you put some art on them and realize what a pop of color it provides,” he said. “We've been really excited to hear from members of our community who have seen the new art and really appreciate it and realize that it does sort of add just a little bit of color and whimsy to the urban landscape.”

Nine of the 16 boxes have already been decorated with artwork from Denton ISD.

The featured art celebrates elements of the city, with works depicting the courthouse on the square, bluebonnets, the white squirrel and homages to Quakertown — a historic Black neighborhood whose residents were forced out in the 1920s.

An electrical box featuring art by Ella Magee from Denton High School stands on the square on June 1, 2023. Lydia Carr's design. Artwork titled "Our Denton" by Denton High School student Anwyn Head is wrapped around a utility box on June 2, 2023.

Parks and Recreation Director Gary Packan says the work reflects the uniqueness of Denton -- and has practical applications.

“The one thing that we want to do as a result with this is … create art tourism,” he said. “So cultural tourism where people can come into town, experience music that's happening throughout the community, stop and walk through our cemeteries to see the historical aspects of our community, but also our art and sculptures throughout the community so they can see the vibe and learn a little bit about what's going on in Denton.”

The department received funding from the Texas Commission on the Arts and plans to install decorated wraps throughout the Original Denton District — a cultural district that includes downtown and surrounding areas.

After schools submitted potential artwork for the boxes, they were voted on by Denton’s Public Art Committee.

Committee chair Monet Franklin says art is a core element of the city, and residents should appreciate the local artists.

“I think the community should enjoy the art boxes because it's from their homegrown talent,” Franklin said.

Lydia Carr is among that homegrown talent. The art education junior’s design was the first selected from students at TWU.

Carr said she is excited the public will get to see her art.

“Having art in the world is very important to people's mental health,” she said. “It impacts you. You don't realize, but having art entices people to go outside, it just makes the environment feel better.”

Carr’s artwork features student profiles in shades of maroon surrounding the TWU logo. It also includes drawings that relate to popular majors, including a stethoscope and a paintbrush.

“I wanted to show a lot of the diversity of not only the people but also the degrees that they offer here,” Carr said.

The final element of the design is TWU’s motto, “educate a woman, empower the world.”

The city will be finalizing and installing artwork through the end of the year and plans to expand the program into other parts of the city in the future.

