Anyone can be an artist at this new downtown Denton bar

Eagle, a golden-furred guide dog, snoozes next to an easel where his companion, John Bramblitt, paints an image of a bikini-clad woman enjoying a summer cocktail against a swirling pink backdrop. Little does Eagle know, he’s the namesake of the very studio-turned-art bar he’s taken up residence in.

Maria Crane / For the DRC Eagle, John Bramblitt’s guide dog, hangs out at the new Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery.

Inspired by George Rodrigue’s French Quarter studio, the Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery, now open at 219 E. Hickory St., pays homage not just to local art, but also to the creative process. Along with housing Bramblitt’s studio, which is open to the public, the Yellow Dog has supplies for every creative pursuit, from DIY craft kits to woodburning.

Whether patrons are looking for a space to have a late-night drink or a family day of activities, the bar is aimed at fostering an appreciation for creative pursuits, no matter your artistic abilities or skill level.

Bramblitt has known for three or four years that he wanted to bring a place like Yellow Dog to Denton. More than a place for art classes, music and poetry — which he says the Yellow Dog will definitely have — Bramblitt envisions the space as an opportunity to demystify the artistic process.

“Twenty-seven years ago, the idea of a blind painter wasn’t really an idea, so I wanted to be in art space where anybody could come in and start drawing or painting or crafting or any kind of art or poetry,” Bramblitt said. “I wanted a studio space where I can actually be around people and talk to people and support local art.”

Bramblitt lost his eyesight in college. Though he had always loved drawing, he had never been much of a painter, and he believed his time as an artist was over. But just like relearning to navigate his apartment or cross the street, Bramblitt found a way to make the art form fit his abilities.

Experimenting with line thickness and eventually different paint mediums, he was able to do more and more with a blank canvas.

Bramblitt now teaches classes around the nation about how to paint without sight, having made appearances at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Guggenheim Museum and the Dallas Museum of Art — first with the help of his late guide dog, Echo, and now with Eagle by his side.

Maria Crane / For the DRC Artist John Bramblitt speaks to Eagle on Saturday at the Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery, now open in downtown Denton. Bramblitt is vision-impaired, and Eagle is his guide dog.

He plans to offer classes at the Yellow Dog, too, though he’s most excited about bringing in other artists to lead classes. Local artists will also get the spotlight on the bar’s walls, with illustrator Bryan Kelly the first to be featured, followed by an exhibition celebrating artists with disabilities from across the nation.

Snack boards, cappuccinos and signature drinks — like a spicy Frida Kahlo-inspired cocktail and another that is a nod to the Mona Lisa — will be on the menu, which the Yellow Dog is continuing to fill out, along with its schedule for classes and events, Bramblitt said.

The bar is open during its soft opening this week, and a grand opening party is set for Saturday.

Bramblitt hopes the Yellow Dog will allow him to share more of his love for a craft that has brought him so much light.

“Art is an incredible part of your life,” Bramblitt said. “It makes you focus on what you can do, and what you can’t do doesn’t even matter. It’s this wonderful, therapeutic thing.”