No audition needed: Credo Choir's 140 members spread holiday cheer in Dallas

Need some new sounds to muster up some holiday cheer? Credo Community Choir has got you covered.

Led by director Jonathan Palant, the choir boasts a membership of 140 people. There’s no audition or prior experience needed to join, and it features members from all over Dallas. They range from middle schoolers to people in their 80s.

Sharon Harris has been a part of Credo Choir for eight years and she’s even managed to get her daughter to join.

Harris has been diligently coming to the choir’s rehearsals two times a month. It’s a wonderful way to spend a Sunday night, she said.

“Some people have a dip before the week. I have an elevation, a joy on Sunday night when we rehearse,” said Harris. "It's not just the music. It is collegiality. And it's a real privilege to sing with people who have true voices.”

For its upcoming Christmas concert, the choir is preparing a repertoire of music in English and Spanish that should feel a little bit familiar to everyone.

Danni Reis moved to Dallas from Mexico two years ago. The song she’s looking most forward to sing is, "Posada Mexicana.”

“So, it's talking about our traditions on Christmas, obviously, but it's a traditional song,” said Reis. “I mean, the lyrics, the sound, everything. It's super traditional. I can't wait to sing that.”

Ries said the choir is an excellent way to make music – and make friends.

Details: The Credo Choir performs its Christmas concert on Dec. 14 at 4 and 7:30 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall in Dallas. Tickets.

