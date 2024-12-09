Poisoning risks you should keep in mind during the holidays

Amid all the holiday celebrations, the CDC warns it’s also a time of increased holiday poisoning risks and hazards in the home.

Vannia Atao Wrobel of the North Texas Poison Center discusses this with KERA’s Sam Baker, beginning with medications.

It's important to keep them up and away from children. If we have things that are called look-alikes, pills may look like candies. It's important to make sure to keep them off the counters, especially if they're medications that are for the heart or diabetes and stuff because that can cause severe damage.

But aren't we keeping those in childproof containers?

But there's no such thing as childproof. They (children) are much smarter than we think they are. They love to observe everyone around them and their surroundings. And so they will figure out how to open that bottle if it's something that they really want.

Alcohol presents a problem as well?

For sure. Definitely keeping them off the counters or if they're left unattended, make sure to dump it into seeing and make sure the cups are empty. That way they aren't accessible because any amount of alcohol does present a huge risk.

When it comes to alcohol. Is this about kids natural curiosity or is this more about maybe wanting to copy what they see the parents do?

Could be that the kids want to copy what the parents do, especially around the holiday times that are around with families they haven't seen for a while and people coming into town. Parents need to take into consideration about what they're doing.

If you want to have a drink or two, definitely make sure that is away from the little ones. And, if the drink is unfinished, dump it out in the sink that way doesn't pose a risk to the kid.

Items containing button batteries.

The batteries are tiny and they can cause severe injuries. If it's swallowed, they may get stuck in the throat or the stomach where chemical leakage can burn the tissues.

These little button batteries are found in small electronic toys, musical greeting cards, and even remote controls. These are items that are more frequently used during the holidays.

To prevent some accidents, make sure that the battery compartments are secure and keep the loose ones in a safe place, especially up and away from the little ones, because they often go unnoticed and are tiny.

You may not think they can cause an issue, but they cause severe damage.

Pretty as they are, mistletoe and holly can pose problems.

They can be toxic if ingested. They are very pretty. But again, making sure that these holiday plans are telling the little ones like, "Hey, don't eat these" and stuff like that, because as much as they're pretty, they can be toxic. A lot of plants can be toxic if ingested as well.

But for those who like to have it in the home, then how do you handle them?

Definitely put them in high places that are up in a way out of reach. That way, it doesn't pose a risk for anyone in the house.

Carbon monoxide exposure from poorly ventilated sources.

It is a tasteless, odorless gas. You may not even notice that you are breathing it in.

One of the things that I like to do in my home to keep my household safe is get those carbon monoxide wall plug-ins to make sure that I am alerted immediately that there is a leak. Then I know what to do to make sure that I am safe and everyone else in my household is safe.

RESOURCES:

North Texas Poison Center



CDC Poison Center & Public Health Newsletter

Poisons Overview



Holiday Poisoning Prevention Tips

