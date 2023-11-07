Denton says yes to all bond propositions except City Hall West improvements

Denton voters were still waiting in line at the polls at closing time Tuesday to have their say in the largest bond package in the city’s history.

The $309.6 million bond package was divided into eight propositions for voters to consider, and all passed except for one: Proposition H, which would have designated $18.2 million for City Hall West. That brought the total amount of the bonds approved by voters to $291.4 million.

Early voting results released at 7 p.m. suggested that voters would reject improvements to City Hall West. That didn't change as voter tallies from the 283 precincts arrived in waves throughout the night.

About 8,600 people voted early on each of the city's propositions.

At 7 p.m., closing time for the polls, multiple Denton polling locations had lines of voters waiting to cast their ballots — including nearly 90 people queued up at North Branch Library. All voters in line by closing time were able to cast their votes.

Donna Bloom was one of the voters who arrived at North Branch shortly before 7 p.m., and she was surprised by how long the line was.

Bloom said Denton's Proposition A was one of the bond proposals that interested her the most. The city proposed using $45.1 million for city street, bridge, multimodal and sidewalk improvements, including improvements on Ruddell Street and Mingo Road and quiet zones at Union Pacific Railroad crossings along Mingo.

“I'm really interested and hopeful that this passes so that we can silence those trains for all the people that live in those neighborhoods,” Bloom said.

She said she supported all the bonds, such as improving the Denton Parks and Recreation Department and investing in infrastructure.

“We have a major problem with streets in Denton, and I think bonds are a very important critical way to take care of the city as we grow,” Bloom said.

Julie Larkey said she came to the polls to support Proposition F, which will help fund a $47 million senior center.

“Our seniors deserve to have some good things in this town,” Larkey said while waiting in line to cast her vote at North Branch. “And I'm not willing to wait three or four more years before they go ahead and make a whole another bond. … Otherwise, I don't think they're [Denton] using the money very wisely. So I'm not going to vote yes for very many things.”

Here's the breakdown on unofficial voting results, as of 10:40 p.m. with 73.33% of precincts reporting:

