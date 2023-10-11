Breaking down Denton’s $309.6 million bond for voters

The biggest bond package in Denton’s history will be on the November ballot, letting voters choose whether to use taxpayer money to fund several projects as part of the city’s quality of life enhancements. The City Council, with the help of a citizen bond committee, determined the eight propositions that voters will see on their ballots.

With early voting kicking off Oct. 23, the Denton Record-Chronicle has put together a guide to the $309.59 million bond package, broken down by proposition. This guide was created based on information pulled from the city’s 2023 bond program website, where you can find additional information, graphics and interactive opportunities to learn more.

The city does point out on its website, however:

“The potential projects detailed represent the program the City Council intends to undertake to accomplish the intent of the approved bond propositions; however, projects may change.

“In that event, the Council may direct proceeds be expended for other projects within the voter-authorized purposes of each proposition.”

Proposition A: Streets

How much: $45.1 million

For what: Designing, acquiring, constructing, renovating, improving, extending, upgrading, updating and equipping city street, bridge, multimodal and sidewalk improvements as well as related incidental improvements. The purchase of land, easements, rights of way and other real property interests would also be included.

Specific projects:

Mingo Road from Bell Avenue to Mockingbird Lane/U.S. Highway 380, generally

Ruddell Street from U.S. 380 to Mingo Road

Railroad quiet zones from Mockingbird Lane to Frame Street

Why: In 2014, the city planned to extend Ruddell Street and add the quiet zones with bond money voters approved. “However, both projects were insufficiently funded and could not be completed,” according to the city’s website.

Proposition B: Drainage and flood control

How much: $58.9 million

For what: Designing, acquiring, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating and equipping drainage and flood control improvements and facilities, including the purchase of property.

Specific projects:

Oakland drainage and upstream detention improvements

Pecan Creek Tributary (PEC-4) Phases 3 and 4 drainage improvements

Why: The city wants to remove 25.5 acres from the floodplain to address frequent flooding in downtown Denton by working on drainage system improvements and roadway reconstruction.

DRC file photo Locals walk their dogs at Lake Forest Park in south Denton in 2021.

Proposition C: Park system

How much: $33.5 million

For what: Designing, acquiring, constructing, renovating, improving and equipping city park improvements, including beautification, open space, trails, athletic fields, water parks, swimming pools, park buildings and recreation facilities.

Specific projects:

A new inclusive playground

Trail development

Aquatic improvements

Why: An inclusive playground is a top priority in the Denton Parks, Recreation & Trails System Master Plan, according to the city. Inclusive playgrounds include sensory-rich equipment that allows people to experience meaningful play and the benefits of physical, cognitive, social and emotional development. It will provide an outdoor recreation area for individuals of all ages and abilities to play and participate in social interaction with others.

Trail development is the most requested community initiative, according to the city.

Aquatic improvements will allow the city to offer a “broader array of amenities for families” and an opportunity to replace aging equipment. Lowering the price to enjoy the Water Works Park wasn’t mentioned.

Al Key / DRC file photo Denton’s Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center sometimes reaches capacity in some parts, such as the large-dog area earlier this year.

Proposition D: Public safety

How much: $42 million, with an estimated $823,000 for public art

For what:

Designing, acquiring, constructing, purchasing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, enlarging, demolishing and equipping public safety in Denton.

Specific projects:

Fire Stations 5 and 6 rebuilds

Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center expansion

Why: According to the city, the fire stations will be rebuilt because the structures are aging and need to meet firefighting standards that the current floor plans can’t accommodate.

Expanding the city’s animal shelter would create additional space for pets, improve functionality, increase housing areas, help promote the shelter and limit the spread of disease.

Proposition E: Affordable housing

How much: $15 million

For what: Planning, designing, acquiring, constructing, renovating, improving and equipping affordable housing facilities and related infrastructure for low- and moderate-income persons and families.

It also allows the city to acquire land and interests in land and property necessary for such purposes and fund affordable housing and home-repair programs as may be permitted by law.

Funding also allows loans and grants for affordable housing purposes.

Why: City leaders list the five priorities from the Affordable Housing Toolkit that they seek to address with the funds:

Rental housing options available to Denton residents at all income levels.

Homeownership options available to Denton residents at all income levels.

Options available for seniors to age in place with access to key services.

Permanent and accommodative housing options for people with disabilities and people experiencing homelessness.

Safe, healthy housing for all families in Denton, connected to community services, reliable transportation, fair-wage employment and quality health care.

But exactly how they plan to do so may involve a public facility corporation. A public facility corporation would allow the city to enter the private realm with public money. They can set the terms and conditions as well as have more control over the requirements.

DRC file photo Seniors participate in line dancing during an open house at the Denton Senior Center in 2020.

Proposition F: Active adult center

How much: $47.4 million, with an estimated $930,000 for public art

For what: Designing, acquiring, constructing, improving, equipping and landscaping a new active adults center, including acquiring land.

Specific projects:

A new senior center

Why: The Denton Senior Center, remodeled in 2010, is aging and has a lack of programmable space, parking and gym space, as well as accessibility challenges, according to the city.





DRC file photo Kids design model rockets during a workshop at Denton’s South Branch Library in 2019.

Proposition G: South Branch Library

How much: $49.5 million, with an estimated $969,000 for public art

For what: Designing, acquiring, constructing, improving, equipping and landscaping a new South Branch Library, including acquiring land.

Specific projects:

A new public library

Why: Expanded in 2009, the South Branch Library no longer has adequate space to serve the growth and development that is affecting the area. The city plans to relocate it and build a new 40,000-square-foot facility on city-owned land approximately 1 mile south/southwest of the current branch location on Teasley Lane.

Proposition H: City Hall West

How much: $18.2 million, with an estimated $358,000 for public art

For what: Designing, acquiring, constructing, renovating, improving, equipping and landscaping for the renovation of City Hall West, to turn the long-empty building into event space and city administrative services.

Why: The city plans to use the money to restore City Hall West for active use. That would include rehabilitating the auditorium and balcony, and creating office, meeting and event space and an outdoor courtyard. It would also resolve accessibility challenges associated with the building.