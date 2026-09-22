Incoming DART CEO left prior transportation agency with $32 million budget deficit

Incoming Dallas Area Rapid Transit CEO Nathaniel Ford left the prior transportation agency he led as it faced a $32 million budget deficit, according to a report from the Jacksonville city auditor.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority, which Ford led for 13 years, reported the $32 million deficit in August — just three months after announcing it faced only a $2.2 million deficit.

The city’s auditor in a report attributed the agency’s overspending and larger deficit number to a paratransit contract not being properly accounted for and employee benefit related spending “not being budgeted accurately." Gas and sales tax revenue was also lower than expected.

Ford declined to comment on this article. DART Board Chair Randall Bryant told KERA in a statement the board has strong financial standards.

"Our focus remains on protecting the public’s trust, strengthening DART’s financial future, and positioning this agency for continued success," Bryant said. "The financial status of a peer transit agency is not for me to opine on and we look forward to welcoming Nat Ford to DART as we enter our next chapter together."

The budget issues were first detailed by the Jacksonville Daily Record.

Cleveland Ferguson, Ford’s temporary replacement at JTA, announced cuts to the agency on Sept. 17 to account for a projected $39 million shortfall in 2027.

Some services introduced under Ford’s leadership — like the city’s autonomous transit routes — will be paused. The agency will lay off up to 194 workers. Bus routes will also be reduced and service will be less frequent.

During a finance committee meeting last month, Jacksonville City Council member Rory Diamond called some of the agency’s budget woes “terrible” and noted Ford’s absence.

“I’m a little upset that the CEO isn't here,” Diamond said. “He should be answering these questions. And I like him, he's a friend, I know he's leaving, but he should be here.”

Ford will officially become CEO on Oct. 26. He was approved 9-4 by the agency’s board of directors in July.

His tenure at JTA was marked by reports of excessive travel and spending . Action News JAX, a Fox station in Jacksonville, reported that Ford — who was paid more than $625,000 in one year — spent tens of thousands of dollars on travel, taking 140 trips over the course of several years.

He also spent more than $40,000 on travel in 2023, including a 14-day trip to Spain and a five-day visit to Hawaii, the station reported. The station also reported in 2024 that the transit agency’s card was used to purchase massages, resort hotel bookings and photo booths.

Ford addressed the spending allegations to the city’s finance committee in 2024.

"Does it benefit Nat Ford? Obviously," he said. "It's something I'm very, very proud of, but it also benefits this community."

He explained the spending on travel allows him to closely work with people who make decisions on federal funding and policy.

"Some of my peers around the country would fight for that opportunity to be there when the sausage is being made, to be there when the funding is being decided on," Ford said.

Bryant, the DART board chair, also previously defended Ford.

“All of the expenditures that were reported were done in accordance with the [Jacksonville] board," Bryant told KERA after a July meeting. "They were all monthly audited after the expenditures took place. They were signed off by the board chair at the time."

Ford will replace former CEO Nadine Lee, who stepped down earlier this year. She led DART through some of its toughest years, including when multiple member cities tried to hold elections to leave the agency in May.

Some cities argued they were not getting transit service equal to how much money they contributed to DART.

Ultimately, only residents from one city, Highland Park, voted to leave. Other cities either cancelled their elections to leave or voters decided to stay.

Some DART board members were skeptical of Ford due to the spending controversies. Nathan Barbera, who represents Plano and Farmers Branch, wanted to delay Ford’s hiring.

“Time is needed to do due diligence on the fact that every single agency that the candidate has left from has left in a cloud of spending controversies,” Barbera said at the time. “And I just simply do not want that to happen to DART in two years from now.”

Board member Doug Hrbacek also wanted more time to research Ford.

“Red flag after red flag after red flag has been uncovered,” Hrbacek said.

Dylan Duke is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan at dduke@kera.org.

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