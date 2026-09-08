New program at DFW Airport could let you walk friends and family to their gate without a ticket

DFW International Airport is one of 13 airports that will allow some people to join friends and family beyond the security checkpoint without purchasing a ticket.

The new program, called Gateside , allows some TSA PreCheck members to enter terminals and wish "bon voyage" or "welcome home" to a loved one, or even just do a little shopping.

“So you can use it to meet family members at the gate,” said Jessica Mayle, a TSA spokesperson, “say goodbye to someone who's leaving or visit airport dining or shopping locations. So great benefit and we're really kind of excited to see how people want to use this and how it's received.”

Members can use their known traveler number to apply for passes and use the dedicated TSA PreCheck lanes. Passes do not require a fee, but members need to apply for their reservation one-to-three days before a planned visit.

Each airport's federal security director has the ability to limit the number of gate passes per day.

“During low-volume times they might allow a higher number of gate passes and then super-high volume times during the holidays they might limit to a really low number of day passes,” Mayle said.

To select the 13 airports for the pilot, Mayle said the TSA looked at factors like size, passenger and public populations, and the airport's interests.

The other 12 airports are:



Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas

Indianapolis International Airport

John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio

Los Angeles International Airport

Mesa Gateway Airport in Phoenix

Salt Lake City International Airport

San Diego International Airport

Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport

Will Rogers International Airport in Oklahoma City

"DFW was just definitely a good test case,” Mayle said. “It's a big airport. But I think there's also a lot of fun stuff beyond the checkpoint there, and I think there might be interest from people in spending time there.”

Mayle said while the program is still in the testing phase, she hopes to see this program expand beyond the 13 airports.

“I can tell you we hope this program is very popular,” Mayle said, “but it's never going to become so popular that it would interrupt or disrupt our operations and screening people efficiently who are flying that day.”

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.